Biometrics expand in maritime sector with 3 new deployments

SITA, already a leading biometrics provider for the air transport industry, has launched SmartSea through an initial agreement with Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), with the goal of implementing advanced technologies similar to those being introduced to transform the air transport industry to the maritime sector.

SITA has an extensive portfolio of biometric and digital identity solutions, with the company’s Smart Path system deployed in various airports worldwide to streamline passenger processing.

CSM is the first client to implement SmartSea’s technology, aiming to enhance its operations.

With this move, SITA plans to leverage its experience in aviation to streamline processes and increase efficiency and profitability across the sector. SITA, with 75 years of experience, serves 95 percent of international destinations in air travel and works with over 2,500 airlines, airports, ground handlers, and governments.

David Lavorel, CEO of SITA, states: “By entering the maritime sector, SITA aims to address economic and capacity challenges, enhance security, and unlock new revenue streams for companies.

“The global maritime industry is crucial for economic growth and global connectivity. By using our cross-industry expertise and collaborating with companies like Columbia Shipmanagement, we aim to elevate maritime operations.”

SITA’s entry into the maritime industry demonstrates its goal to boost digital innovation in a sector that faces similar challenges to aviation.

Julian Panter, CEO of SmartSea, emphasizes the importance of this launch, stating that the agreement with CSM marks a significant milestone in the digitalization of the maritime industry. He notes that SmartSea will help the maritime sector catch up with other industries in terms of technology.

Mark O’Neil, CEO of Columbia Group, additionally expresses his enthusiasm about the collaboration with SmartSea, highlighting that the integration of aviation technology into the maritime sector will improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

Biometrics for ferries and cruise ships

According to the Riviera Maya News, Cozumel, a Mexican island in the Caribbean Sea, will be the first ferry terminal to implement face biometrics comparison technology, akin to that used in some ports in the United States and Europe. The state government of Quintana Roo has taken several steps to ensure the safety of travelers, including enhancing coordination with various authorities, improving technological equipment and video surveillance, and increasing staff to ensure smooth and secure operations.

Elsewhere, Neurotechnology recently revealed the integration of its face biometric verification system within MSC Cruises’ digital platforms. MSC Cruises will adopt selfie biometrics to streamline operations and fortify security protocols.

Passengers enroll their selfie through the MSC Cruises mobile app or web application, which ensures compliance with ISO/IEC 19794-5 standard. The photo is then used for embarkation operations.

Article Topics

biometrics | face biometrics | identity verification | Neurotechnology | passenger processing | port security | SITA | SmartSea