New CEO named at Mitek as Iris ID, Dignari and Vouched hire for growth

The search for a new CEO concludes at Mitek as Ed West takes the helm. Kantara recruits a trust framework expert from the UK government while Dignari, Iris ID, and Vouched add experienced executives to focus on product and business development.

Mitek appoints Edward West CEO

Mitek Systems has appointed Edward H. West as its new chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors. West will be succeeding interim CEO Scott Carter who will take on the role of non-executive chairman of the board of directors.

Carter took on the interim role in May when former CEO Max Carnecchia left the company.

West has held executive positions in early-stage startups and Fortune 100 companies, serving as CEO, COO, and CFO in private and public companies. As the CEO of Cardtronics, he led the company to achieve double-digital growth and expand its EBITDA margins in the United States.

“His background and skill set align perfectly with our strategy to modernize our platform and expand into new verticals, and we’re confident he is the right leader for Mitek,” says Scott Carter.

Iris ID names business development director for LATAM

Iris ID has hired Jose R. (Ricky) Garcia as the business development director for the Latin America region. Garcia will help drive the adoption of the company’s multimodal biometric solutions, such as iris and facial recognition. He will also be key in advancing national ID projects and access control systems.

With over 20 years of experience, Garcia will focus on increasing revenue and optimizing cost efficiencies across the region. Ricky has worked with global tech companies, including Honeywell, Sharp Electronics, and Kyocera Document Solutions.

“With Ricky’s help, we look forward to establishing iris recognition technology as the go-to biometric solution in LATAM and introducing our new products,” said Mohammed Murad, vice president of global sales and business development at Iris ID.

Timothy Brown joins Dignari as VP of Innovation

Dignari has named Timothy Brown as the vice president of Innovation. With over 30 years of experience in biometrics and digital identity including stints at Idemia and Prove, Brown is expected to advance the company’s capacity to deliver products in authentication, identity verification, and decentralized credentials.

Brown, former vice chair of the FIDO Alliance Identity Verification Working Group, holds multiple patents in authentication, biometric liveness detection, and identity acquisition. He is also an engaged contributor to various conferences, webinars, and roundtable discussions centered on passwordless systems and identity verification.

Vouched targets healthcare sector growth

Vouched has expanded its executive leadership by naming LexisNexis Risk Solutions veteran David McGrath as vice president of Sales. He will lead the company’s healthcare sector go-to-market strategy.

McGrath brings experience from his prior roles at Human API, Qlik, BluePrism, Oracle, and ADP. In his new position at Vouched, McGrath will orchestrate the sales strategy to oversee enterprise deals and drive growth across all sectors, focusing on healthcare.

“David brings a strong B2B Saas sales background with deep expertise in selling to the healthcare sector. He will be a tremendous asset to our team during this period of rapid growth,” says Peter Horadan, chief executive officer of Vouched.

Kantara Initiative hires trust framework expert

Kantara Initiative has hired Dr. Carol Buttle as its chief technology officer to enhance the company’s offering in identity certification and privacy standards. Previously, Buttle held a position at the UK government’s Department of Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT), focusing on designing trust frameworks.

“Carol brings with her thorough knowledge and expertise of UK requirements and how they might apply in the US. This will benefit those Kantara members who are engaged with US Federal Agencies or those wishing to become certified under the UK Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework,” says Andrew Hughes, board chair at Kantara Initiative.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Dignari | Iris ID | Kantara | Mitek | Vouched