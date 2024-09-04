Incode, Socure, Integrated Biometrics, SITA and Entrust boost leadership

In a series of tech and security leadership appointments, seven individuals have assumed executive or board roles at five different biometrics or digital identity providers.

Incode brings Salesforce veteran on board

Incode Technologies has announced the appointment of John Somorjai to its board of directors.

John Somorjai, who boasts over two decades of experience in corporate development and venture investments, is known for his roles at Salesforce, where is currently chief corporate development and investments officer.

Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode, expresses his enthusiasm about the appointment, stating: “John’s deep expertise in scaling innovative technology companies through strategic investments and partnerships makes him an invaluable addition to our Board. His track record in driving transformative growth aligns perfectly with Incode’s mission to power a world of trust.”

Somorjai shares his excitement about joining Incode’s board, remarking, “Incode is at the forefront of redefining digital identity verification, and I am excited to contribute to its journey.”

Socure elevates Jordan Burris to key public sector role

Socure has promoted Jordan Burris to the role of vice president and general manager of public sector solutions, following his tenure as the company’s head of public sector strategy for the past two years.

Matt Thompson, who was recently promoted from this role to become Socure’s chief revenue officer, says: “Jordan is widely respected among government leaders and has an unmatched passion and level of competence to partner with them to stop identity fraud and improve access to vital government benefits and services.”

Burris previously served as the chief of Staff in the White House office of the federal chief information officer, where he played a role in enhancing federal cybersecurity policies.

“Public sector agencies today face monumental challenges accurately determining identity in the face of historic levels of fraud and populations that are hard to verify,” says Burris.

“I’ve often said public service is like a relay race, where each of us plays a part in advancing the cause for future generations. After leaving government, I felt compelled to focus on digital identity inclusion and fairness.

“Working at Socure and collaborating with government leaders has shown me the critical juncture we face in combating advanced identity fraud and the significant impact of failing to stop it. As I take the leadership role from Matt, I am honored to lead a team driving a generational transformation in identity across the public sector.”

In his new position, the company says Burris will spearhead its efforts to expand its services to government agencies, with the aim of combating identity fraud and improving digital security for public sector entities.

In his role as a representative to the public sector, Burris recently gave a primer on what identity verification providers like Socure do in response to a letter from a NY State Senator.

Orlando Martinez joins Integrated Biometrics

In a recent LinkedIn post, Orlando Martinez unveils he will be joining the team at Integrated Biometrics to work on new ventures that includes Infant ID and IB360, the company’s software suite that simplifies building biometrics systems.

Martinez has spent the last year as president of B2Basis Group, a consulting and strategy support service that specializes in digital transformation, identity management and identity assurance technologies with an emphasis on biometric-based offerings. Prior to that, he was VP of business development at decentralized identity infrastructure provider Anonybit.

Martinez’ new title has not been revealed, but he says he will be with IB’s team at Identity Week America, September 11 and 12 in Washington, DC.

SITA appoints 2 regional presidents

SITA has appointed a pair of presidents for different global regions, naming Shawn Gregor for the Americas and Selim Bouri for the Middle East and Africa.

Gregor brings 17 years of experience at IBM and a background in digital transformation for the aviation industry to SITA. Before that, he held positions at Infosys Technologies Limited and Accenture.

Bouri comes to SITA with years of VP experience in the same regions with Airbus, both in its civilian aviation and its defense and space divisions. He notes on his LinkedIn page that Türkiye is also part of his regional purview.

Entrust names VPs for digital security solutions

Entrust has also appointed two leaders, in this case global VPs, with Michael Klieman and Parag Patel taking the roles for product management and sales of digital security solutions, respectively.

Klieman’s experience includes time as CPO of OneSpan and VP of product management at Sophos, as well as work in post-quantum cryptography.

Patel spent the last two-and-a-half years with enterprise cybersecurity vendor Forcepoint as its SVP of global sales, and previously spent 14 years with VMWare.

Entrust says their appointments will help accelerate its product momentum as it positions itself to provide AI and digital identity security solutions to support zero trust approaches.

