Rank One Computing completes rebrand as ROC, SDK 3 reaches market

ROC is the new official name for Rank One Computing, as the company completes a rebrand to reflect its mission to deliver innovative, inclusive and responsible biometric solutions made in the USA, according to a company announcement.

The rebrand includes a new logo and design theme for the company.

As a developer focused on high-security use cases, ROC has long emphasized the trustworthiness of its American-made software for domestic applications.

ROC stands out among the leaders in several NIST biometrics evaluations as a U.S.-based company, and claims the best combined results for accuracy and efficiency across the face, fingerprint and iris modalities.

The rebrand overlaps with ROC’s launch of its third-generation SDK, which features an upgraded latent fingerprint matching algorithm, in addition to iris biometrics, facial recognition and liveness detection. The ROC SDK 3 also features object recognition, threat detection and visitor management capabilities.

“We built this company to create incredibly powerful yet simple-to-integrate biometric solutions that make the world smarter, safer, and stronger,” says ROC CEO Scott Swann. “Our new brand reflects this spirit of innovation and our unique position in the biometrics industry.”

Swann notes that national security organizations have previously relied on algorithms developed overseas, but now have a leading domestic option in ROC.

“The next chapter of the ROC brand is very much a retooling for future growth, positioning us to expand into new markets and capitalize on surging demand for emerging technologies, such as latent fingerprint and iris. Our vision is to empower global communities with biometric solutions that are accessible, accurate, and most importantly, built on an unequivocal foundation of trust,” says Tony Brown, COO of ROC.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | Rank One Computing | SDK