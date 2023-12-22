New CFOs coming for Mitek, Precise Biometrics as Socure appoints 3 execs

As the year wraps up, Socure and Mitek have appointed new leaders, while Annika Freij has announced she will be moving on from Precise Biometrics, announcing a 6 month notice period before she steps down as CFO.

Socure adds three members to executive leadership team in growth period

Socure has announced the addition of three new executives to support accelerated growth from the company’s biometric identity verification software.

Arun Kumar will take on the role of CTO. Kumar has worked for Amazon, building a machine learning platform that would later evolve into Sagemaker. He also held leadership roles at Luma Financial Technologies and Citadel.

Katia Mar will now serve as SVP of marketing. She held leadership roles in product and marketing after working as a software engineer. Mar has experience in the selfie biometrics market with Onfido, and has worked for Sift and Thomson Reuters, among others.

As marketing SVP, she will oversee product marketing, Socure University, and part of the digital marketing team.

Steve Rooney will be the new SVP of global sales. Rooney has previously worked for the AML platform Nice Actimize and has been scaling fintech companies for over 20 years. He will aid Socure in expanding its commercial presence, according to the announcement.

David Lyle soon to be CFO of Mitek

Mitek has appointed David Lyle as CFO and will start on January 2nd, 2024. Lyle brings with him 28 years of experience in the tech industry, with 16 of those years spent in CFO roles at leading public companies.

He has served as CFO at Surgalign Spine Technologies, Airgain, Maxwell Technologies before it was purchased by Tesla, and Entropic Communications before it was sold to Maxlinear.

Lyle will report to CEO Max Carnecchia and will be responsible for global finance and accounting, IT and security, and facilities. Mitek’s interim CFO, Fuad Ahmad, will stay with the company to aid the transition.

Annika Freij phasing out of Precise CFO position

Annika Freij has announced she intends to move on from Precise Biometrics and will leave her role as CFO in 2024, giving a 6 month notice period, according to a company announcement The company has begun a recruitment process for the new CFO.

“Annika has been an important part of the journey the company has made in recent years, not least through her work to capitalize the company and successfully launch cost savings and efficiencies which have been integral to this new commercialization phase. I wish her the best of luck in her future assignments,” says Precise CEO Joakim Nydemark in the announcement.

