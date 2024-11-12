Airport biometrics integrations bring together sector’s leaders, new players

SITA has concluded an integration of newly-acquired IPS, just as its airport biometric scanners roll out in Thailand. Details are also emerging about Clear’s new face biometrics scanners, and new deployments have been contracted in France and rolled out in Oman.

SITA footprint growing through integrations

The biometric system rolling out at Thailand airports with kiosks and gates from SITA can also authenticate airport staff, according to a report on local systems integrator Sky ICT.

Sky ICT holds a contract with the Airports of Thailand (AOT) for processing aviation passengers. AOT is the developer of the common use passenger processing system (CUPPS), which consists of common use terminal equipment (CUTE) and the common use self-check in system (CUSS). These are the systems SITA’s biometric gear has been integrated with for One ID deployments at six Thai airports.

SITA also says that it has completed the integration of technology from IPS Intelligent Passenger Solutions into its airport portfolio. IPS, formerly known as Materna IPS, was acquired by SITA in a deal finalized in July, and will now be known as “IPS a SITA company.”

The integration of IPS makes SITA a global leader in CUTE and CUSS products, according to the announcement. The company cites the deployment of more than 2,300 bag drop kiosks in over 120 airports as evidence of its market leadership.

“Airports worldwide need to adopt technologies that can remove unnecessary bottlenecks at pinch points like check-in, security and embarkation,” states SITA SVP of Airports Nathalie Altwegg. “The addition of IPS a SITA company combines the best of our market-leading SITA and IPS products and expertise to deliver seamless travel experiences. This unrivaled gold standard portfolio will enable our airport customers to deliver the solutions that will ultimately ensure passengers worldwide enjoy an easier and frictionless travel experience, devoid of frustrating and lengthy queues. By combining CUTE and CUSS kiosks with biometric and facial recognition technology, and our IPS portfolio, SITA is at the forefront of developments that will ultimately reshape the future of airport travel.”

The completed integration will help accelerate digitalization within the global aviation industry for streamlined check-ins, baggage handling, security and other airport operations.

iProov providing liveness detection to Clear

Clear is rolling out new biometric EnVe “Pods” for identity verification with face biometrics and liveness detection technology that appears to be provided by iProov.

The reusable ID and access control company says its shift toward “face-first technology” makes verifications three times faster. The new Clear biometric pods are part of “the lane of the future,” which allows people to “move faster through airport security without breaking stride.”

The pods include a high-definition, wide angle camera, and will be rolled out to all airports with Clear lanes starting in 2025.

Clear’s privacy policy states that it “may share biometric data” and other kinds of information with “liveness analysis providers such as iProov.”

iProov lists Clear among its partners, with a listing added to its website back in October of 2022.

Clear is also continuing to offer iris and fingerprint biometrics. Iris ID confirmed its continuing partnership in an email to Biometric Update, and Integrated Biometrics provides fingerprint scanners for Clear’s MR kiosks.

EnVe pods have been installed already at New York’s JFK International Airport.

The face biometrics pods are available to all Clear members who have enrolled in the company’s NextGen Identity+ service.

Global airport biometrics rollouts continue

France’s Aéroports de Lyon has chosen City One as a supplier of airport biometrics to comply with the EU’s EES and improve passenger experiences. Two contracts have been tendered for up to 21.9 million euros (approximately US$23.2 million), combined, but awarded for an estimated €18.9 million ($20.1 million), with the framework setting a maximum value of €25.8 million ($27.4 million).

The contract was awarded following a call for innovative French and European startups to bid to provide services for enhanced passenger experiences at Lyon-Saint Exupéry airport. The project includes real-time assistance for passengers, in addition to faster check-ins, security and customs processing, and airport retail services.

Electronic gates with face biometrics have also been deployed at Muscat International Airport in Oman, reports the Oman Daily Observer.

The scanners work with national ID cards, and authorities say the process is being expanded to include digital ID checks completed on the passenger’s mobile phone.

Article Topics

airports | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | CLEAR | face biometrics | facial verification | iProov | Materna IPS | SITA | Thailand