Pindrop surpasses $100M in annual recurring revenue, kicks off BU podcast

A release from Atlanta-based voice biometrics firm Pindrop celebrates a milestone: the firm has surpassed US$100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), driven by increasing demand for effective voice authentication, deepfake detection and fraud prevention in call centers, remote workplaces, government agencies and beyond.

Because, while other businesses may struggle from the economic impact of U.S. tariffs, fraud fighters could see a spike in business.

“Periods of economic uncertainty have consistently been catalysts for the evolution of fraud tactics,” says Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO of Pindrop. “As organizations navigate these turbulent times, the need for robust, innovative security solutions becomes paramount. Pindrop’s growth to over $100 million in ARR is a testament to the trust our clients place in us to safeguard their operations against these emerging threats.”

Pindrop’s success is significant enough to warrant a feature in Forbes, which leads with the firm’s headline-grabbing cameo in U.S. politics. In early 2024, Pindrop identified the text-to-speech engine used to create deepfake audio of Joe Biden, which was used in robocalls to discourage people from voting in primary elections.

Since then, it has progressed steadily onward and upward, launching its new marquee voice biometrics product, Pindrop Pulse Inspect and hiring new leadership to oversee global expansion. Recently, the firm even proved its tech’s mettle in practice, when it detected a deepfake job candidate during one of its own interviews.

Forbes quotes Martin Casado, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, a Pindrop investor, who says “its growth reflects both the urgency of the challenge and the standout accuracy of its platform.” John Chambers, CEO of Cisco and a Pindrop investor and board member, says the $100M milestone is “a key indicator of the long-term viability of an organization and its potential for growth.”

Given all this activity, it’s remarkable that Vijay Balasubramaniyan has any time to chat. And yet: the Pindrop CEO is the very first guest on the newly launched Biometric Update Podcast. Hear Balasubramaniyan in conversation with BU, discussing the bizarre story behind the Biden audio, the sizable threat of audio deepfakes, how fraudsters are using AI to scale operations and more. The Biometric Update Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify and here.

