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Signicat integrates unified digital identity authentication with WSO2 platform

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
Signicat integrates unified digital identity authentication with WSO2 platform
 

WSO2 is integrating Signicat software to enable its customers to authenticate customers across Europe with the 35 European digital IDs the Norway-based IDV provider supports.

The partnership gives WSO2’s global user base access to Signicat’s digital identity and authentication technology, and enables businesses within that user base to prepare for the arrival of EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets this year, FinTech Magazine reports. WSO2 customers could also benefit from simplified implementation of identity verification and authentication, as well as Signicat capabilities like limited disclosure, while Signicat gets a channel to WSO2’s huge stable to customers.

EUDI Wallets hold the promise of easy cross-border KYC and access to services, but Signicat VP of Digital Identity and Regulation Jon Ølnes wrote in a recent guest post for Biometric Update that fragmentation is a realistic risk that could significantly undercut the project’s success.

Signicat Partnerships Manager James Brodhurst says pan-European businesses should be able to authenticate users across the continent without creating a new identity strategy for each country.

“The digital economy is built on trust,” Brodhurst says. “By adding our network of European IDs to WSO2’s powerful platform, we are making that trust easy to create. We are giving businesses one simple, secure way to operate and grow across borders.”

“The challenge for most development teams isn’t building the core application; it’s managing the complex integrations required to operate across different markets, especially in the identity space,” says WSO2 Vice President and General Manager of Identity and Access Management Geethika Cooray.

WSO2 Founder and CEO Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana told Biometric Update in an interview on the sidelines of MOSIP Connect 2026 that identity management problems “are not verticalized to an industry.”

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