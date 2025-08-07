FB pixel

Aviation giant tenders contract for extensible digital identity platform

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Aviation giant tenders contract for extensible digital identity platform
 

Singaporean air cargo and aviation catering company SATS has issued a tender for a next-generation Single Digital Identity (SDI) platform as it prepares to retire its four-year-old SDI 1.0 system in May 2026.

The new SDI 2.0 solution is intended to maintain the core capabilities of the existing internet-facing authentication service. This includes centralized login, single-sign-on, multi-factor authentication (MFA), self-service password management, auditing and reporting. But the new system will require more advanced access governance.

Commissioned at the beginning of 2021, SDI 1.0 currently underpins all SATS-integrated applications, providing a unified identity framework for users across the organization.

With the maintenance contract expiring on May 31, 2026, SATS aims to deploy a future-proof replacement that preserves existing functionality but can be extended to include access request and approval workflows, access request provisioning and de-provisioning, and access rights reviews and certifications.

The broader vision for SDI 2.0 is to evolve into a comprehensive Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platform capable of serving SATS users across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

By consolidating both operational authentication services and governance processes into a single integrated system, SATS expects to streamline user onboarding, strengthen compliance and reduce administrative overhead.

SATS handles more than half of the world’s air cargo and has approximately 55,000 employees.

Interested vendors must register by submitting a signed Non-Disclosure Agreement and completed Ariba registration form by 3:00 p.m. Singapore Time on August 8, 2025. All proposals must be submitted through Ariba and duly signed and stamped by the closing deadline of 12:00 p.m. Singapore Time on September 3, 2025.

Vendors seeking further information can find it here.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometrics Institute calls for clearer FRT standards in Australia

Australia’s current guidance on facial recognition lacks clear definitions, nuance and risk differentiation when it comes to different applications, which…

 

Partnership formed to integrate MOSIP digital ID with health information platform

The Health Information Systems Programme (HISP) Centre at the University of Oslo (UiO) has teamed up with the International Institute…

 

Dermalog Jenetric brings mobile palm biometrics scanner to US forensic market

A mobile palm biometrics scanner from Dermalog Jenetric will be introduced to the U.S. market at a forensics conference next…

 

Clandestine facial recognition searches of civil databases by UK police surge

UK police have been allowed to search the nation’s passport and immigration databases since at least 2020, and Big Brother…

 

NZ planning digital ID trust framework register tender for end of August

A tender will soon launch for digital identity, IT or cybersecurity provider to supply and implement a trust framework register…

 

ICE’s biometric surveillance reach expands with BI2 iris scanning tech

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to acquire advanced iris biometric systems from Bi² Technologies through a sole-source…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events