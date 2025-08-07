Aviation giant tenders contract for extensible digital identity platform

Singaporean air cargo and aviation catering company SATS has issued a tender for a next-generation Single Digital Identity (SDI) platform as it prepares to retire its four-year-old SDI 1.0 system in May 2026.

The new SDI 2.0 solution is intended to maintain the core capabilities of the existing internet-facing authentication service. This includes centralized login, single-sign-on, multi-factor authentication (MFA), self-service password management, auditing and reporting. But the new system will require more advanced access governance.

Commissioned at the beginning of 2021, SDI 1.0 currently underpins all SATS-integrated applications, providing a unified identity framework for users across the organization.

With the maintenance contract expiring on May 31, 2026, SATS aims to deploy a future-proof replacement that preserves existing functionality but can be extended to include access request and approval workflows, access request provisioning and de-provisioning, and access rights reviews and certifications.

The broader vision for SDI 2.0 is to evolve into a comprehensive Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platform capable of serving SATS users across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

By consolidating both operational authentication services and governance processes into a single integrated system, SATS expects to streamline user onboarding, strengthen compliance and reduce administrative overhead.

SATS handles more than half of the world’s air cargo and has approximately 55,000 employees.

Interested vendors must register by submitting a signed Non-Disclosure Agreement and completed Ariba registration form by 3:00 p.m. Singapore Time on August 8, 2025. All proposals must be submitted through Ariba and duly signed and stamped by the closing deadline of 12:00 p.m. Singapore Time on September 3, 2025.

Vendors seeking further information can find it here.

