The Hashgraph Group launches SSI digital identity platform on Hedera

A new self-sovereign identity (SSI) platform for issuing and verifying digital credentials has been launched by Switzerland-based The Hashgraph Group (THG).

The IDTrust platform utilizes the Hedera distributed ledger as a trust layer, gives users digital identities that are portable, interoperable, and provide complete control over their personal data, according to a company announcement. THG says the launch demonstrates its commitment “to enabling a truly open and vendor-agnostic digital identity ecosystem that supports alignment with national and international identity initiatives.”

The platform uses the decentralized identifiers (DIDs), verifiable credentials (VCs) and digital ID wallets familiar to SSI models for evaluating identity claims peer-to-peer. Interoperable AI agents are defined for credential issuance, verification and revocation.

Hedera delivers enterprise-grade performance, high security standards, low and predictable fees, a negative carbon footprint and technical maturity, the company says.

IDTrust is designed to align with digital identity initiatives including eIDAS 2.0, the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF), and the national e-ID system Switzerland is planning. The launch of IDTrust falls between the June announcement that the Swiss Federal Council has launched a consultation procedure to set the regulations for its national digital ID with an ordinance, and a referendum on the system set for September 28.

“With the prevailing concerns about digital identity fraud and misuse of user data, we believe this is a critical moment to launch a truly self-sovereign, privacy-first digital identity solution for the global market,” says THG CEO and Co-founder Stefan Deiss in the company announcement. “By launching our Hedera-powered and Agentic AI-enabled IDTrust platform on Swiss National Day, we align with Switzerland’s leadership in digital trust, data protection, and innovation, while supporting the furtherance of national and international initiatives to advance secure digital ID technology, infrastructure, and compliance.”

THG is also working with The Hashgraph Association, a Swiss non-profit dedicated to Hedera adoption, to open-source SDKs related to the platform through Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust’s (LFDT’s) Project Hiero so developers can build applications for the platform.

Hedera is a member of the OpenWallet Foundation, which created the OpenWallet Forum last year, hosted by the ITU and the Linux Foundation. The OpenWallet Foundation, and LFDT are among the organizations First Person Project plans to work with to build a digital identity platform based on verifiable relationship credentials (VRCs) as a source of truth instead of a biometric database.

