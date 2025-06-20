FB pixel

Swiss digital ID backed by major political parties ahead of autumn referendum

| Masha Borak
Switzerland’s planned national digital identity has received support from a broad parliamentary alliance that includes representatives from almost all the country’s major parties. On Thursday, the group published a press release highlighting the “national importance” of the electronic identity (eID) project and reaffirming its commitment to the legal framework governing it, the eID Act.

Swiss voters are set to decide on the Act at a referendum scheduled for September 28th. The introduction of the system, however, has reignited long-standing debates on data privacy and government surveillance, with some political options campaigning against its implementation.

The parliamentary alliance supporting the ID scheme includes the Swiss People’s Party (SVP),  the Green Party, the Centre, the Social Democratic Party (SP) and the Green Liberal Party (GLP), Blue News reports.

The group says that the eID will be issued and managed solely by the federal government.  Internet users will have complete control over their data, while the data will be stored in a decentralized and secure way on their mobile phones according ot the principles of self-sovereign identity (SSI).

“Only absolutely necessary information will be shared,” the alliance notes.

This includes age assurance scenarios, where a user can simply show a confirmation that they are over 18. The use of the eID is voluntary, free of charge and will complement conventional ID cards, the group adds.

The system is set to be introduced in 2026. Swiss citizens will be able to apply for the e-ID through the Federal Police (FedPol) by scanning their identity card, passport or residence permit and performing a selfie verification.

The broad parliamentary support for the digital ID comes amid a campaign to abandon the project, instigated by the Committee Against the e-ID, which collected signatures in favor of the referendum. The Committee gathers members of the Swiss Pirate Party, the Swiss People’s Party, the Federal Democratic Union of Switzerland and other groups.

Interestingly, the youth faction of the SVP has also landed itself among the supporters of the referendum, according to Blue News.

eID critics argue that the digital identity project could lead to the misuse of sensitive personal data, undermining privacy and endangering democratic freedoms. Opponents also highlight that anonymity is an important protection for freedom of expression.

This is the second time that digital IDs are facing a referendum in Switzerland. In 2021, Swiss voters rejected a proposed national law for a digital ID due to concerns over the involvement of private companies in managing citizens’ data.

