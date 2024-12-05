FB pixel

Switzerland may get its e-ID soon

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Switzerland may get its e-ID soon
 

On Monday, the Swiss parliament’s lower house, the National Council, accepted amendments proposed by the upper house, the Council of States, with several technical adjustments, including those related to privacy. The Council of States requested that the electronic ID be stored exclusively in a specially designed federal wallet.

The solution should be temporary while private wallet creators would be allowed to store and present the e-ID in the future. The wallets will have to be recognized by the Federal Department of Justice and Police with the Council of State deciding on technical modifications at a later date, according to public news outlet Swissinfo.

Debates over privacy and data protection have dominated the Swiss e-ID project since its inception. A previous proposal, which would have allowed private companies to manage Swiss citizen data, was shot down in a 2021 referendum.

The new, government-made digital ID system promises to give users more control over data. In March, the Swiss National Council greenlighted a budget of 100 million francs (US$113.3 million) for its development.

The system is set to be introduced in 2026. Swiss citizens will be able to apply for the e-ID through the Federal Police (FedPol) by scanning their identity card, passport or residence permit and performing a selfie verification. The digital ID will allow users to access documents such as driver’s licenses, residence certificates and criminal records. Other use cases are also being planned including proving age for purchasing age-restricted goods.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

CBP sees bigger play for Iris ID at the border

In the 1997 sci-fi horror film Cube, about six people trapped in a giant mechanical cube, one character asks of…

 

Pix adds NFC scanning, device biometrics to Brazilian digital payments platform

Brazil’s pioneering instant payment system, Pix, is taking a step forward with the introduction of Pix by Approximation, a feature…

 

ROC is the top US firm for age estimation in latest NIST ranking

Colorado-based ROC has broken back into the top tier in the recent NIST Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) for Age…

 

UK Home Office to test remote fingerprint enrolment via smartphone for entry

A notice from the UK government says the Home Office will conduct trials of remote and in person biometric fingerprint…

 

Austroads preps to scale Digital Trust Service after mDL testing success

Austroads has declared its Digital Trust Service (DTS) to enable the use of mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) for attribute and…

 

UK Biometrics Commissioner’s report highlights vacancy in key regulatory role

The biometrics work of UK police continues, overseen by a vacant office which has published a formal report written by…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events