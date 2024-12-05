Switzerland may get its e-ID soon

On Monday, the Swiss parliament’s lower house, the National Council, accepted amendments proposed by the upper house, the Council of States, with several technical adjustments, including those related to privacy. The Council of States requested that the electronic ID be stored exclusively in a specially designed federal wallet.

The solution should be temporary while private wallet creators would be allowed to store and present the e-ID in the future. The wallets will have to be recognized by the Federal Department of Justice and Police with the Council of State deciding on technical modifications at a later date, according to public news outlet Swissinfo.

Debates over privacy and data protection have dominated the Swiss e-ID project since its inception. A previous proposal, which would have allowed private companies to manage Swiss citizen data, was shot down in a 2021 referendum.

The new, government-made digital ID system promises to give users more control over data. In March, the Swiss National Council greenlighted a budget of 100 million francs (US$113.3 million) for its development.

The system is set to be introduced in 2026. Swiss citizens will be able to apply for the e-ID through the Federal Police (FedPol) by scanning their identity card, passport or residence permit and performing a selfie verification. The digital ID will allow users to access documents such as driver’s licenses, residence certificates and criminal records. Other use cases are also being planned including proving age for purchasing age-restricted goods.

