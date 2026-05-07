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Daon launches continuous identity tools to counter workforce fraud

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Daon launches continuous identity tools to counter workforce fraud
 

Employers are increasingly facing risks such as AI-generated resumes, synthetic identities and deepfake impersonation during video interviews. Gartner predicts that by 2028, a quarter of candidate profiles in the world will be fake. Identity verification companies such as Daon are hoping to solve this.

The U.S.-based firm has launched a new product called Workforce Identity Fraud Prevention, which combines several of its tools to enable organizations to verify candidate and employee identities during application screening and remote onboarding.​

“Organizations now have to think much more carefully about the authenticity of the resume, the face appearing on camera, the email or phone call requesting access, and whether each employee identity remains trustworthy over time,” says Bob Long, the company’s president of the Americas.

Individual solutions for verification and authentication create gaps where fraud can occur, which is why businesses continue identity assurance that follows each individual, he adds. Continuous workforce assurance, on the other hand, binds the verified person to daily access using biometrics, device posture and network context.

This goal is achieved by monitoring behavioral patterns like device handling, typing rhythms, and navigation behaviors. Deviations from patterns trigger additional verification.

“Today, the risk doesn’t end once an employee logs on in the morning,” Long continues. “Organizations need assurance that every employee action is made by an employee authorized to take that action. That’s where continuous, layered identity becomes so important.”

Daon’s platform includes biometric facial authentication software xFace and a multi-factor authentication (MFA) tool xAuth. The platform also includes an SaaS-based identity continuity platform, TrustX, for managing digital identity journeys and document verification and biometric face matching tool, xProof. The tools are meant to cover processes such as candidate identity verification, remote hiring, helpdesk recovery, contractor access, privileged access changes, payroll update requests and scheduled and risk-based reverification.

Earlier this year, Daon’s Eoghan Mulligan spoke about the complex technology behind the identity verification flows at a Biometric Update webinar. The webinar, titled “Choosing the right identity verification platform in a rapidly changing market,”  covered how the market is adapting to the pressures of AI-driven fraud.

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