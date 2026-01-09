Biometric identity verification is adapting to AI: 5 leading providers share how

Businesses making decisions about what technology to use for identity verification face a set of daunting pressures, but the biometrics and digital identity technologies demonstrated in an online presentation on Thursday illustrate how the market has adapted to help address them. Keeping up with that adaptation has emerged as an important task for organizations trying to stem the tide of AI-powered fraud.

“Choosing the right identity verification platform in a rapidly changing market” – the title of the webinar hosted by Biometric Update – is made challenging by the pace of new developments in both the landscape of fraud attacks and technology that protects against them. In response, developers across the industry have upgraded sophisticated liveness detection techniques, layered diverse fraud signals and created platforms to enable flexible identity workflow orchestration.

The presentation started with a review of the “2025 Digital Identity Verification Market Report and Buyers Guide” from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, which forecasts that there will be 15 billion total identity verification checks globally by 2027.

Goode Intelligence Lead Analyst Alan Goode, who co-authored the report, identified the key forces currently driving the identity verification market, and the sectors in which it is most crucial to have effective IDV in place.

Identity verification technologies were demonstrated and explained by Oz Forensics Commercial Lead Ronald Molenaar, Daon Director of Product Management Eoghan Mulligan, Authsignal Director of Commercial and Growth Paul Bickley, Innovatrics Product Manager Viktor Bielko and Yoti Group Product Manager Emily Hyett each presented leading options in the IDV market.

Their presentations explored the dynamics of fraud threats and attempts to defeat liveness detection, the renewed threat of fake IDs, the value of auditability and the emerging transition toward reusable digital IDs like mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs ) and eIDs.

An active Q+A session proceeded in writing as the event was taking place, culminating in a discussion of points raised by attendees to conclude the presentation.

