Identt launches identity verification app

| Masha Borak
Identt launches identity verification app
 

Poland-based Know Your Customer (KYC) startup Identt, which supplies financial institutions such as MetLife, Bank BPS and Bank Polski, has released a biometric identity verification app that relies on reading data from identity documents through NFC chips.

Identt says that the software was created to eliminate the need for organizations to create their own mobile app or implement an SDK. The verification is conducted through a link or a QR code.

The app can be used for customer and employee onboarding, KYC and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks, account and service registration and other identity verification scenarios.

Identt’s remote identity verification products are used in industries such as banking, betting, cryptocurrency, government, e-commerce and more. Its clients include European betting operator Fortuna Entertainment Group and the South African city of Johannesburg, which implemented Identt’s identity verification into a public platform for municipal services.

The Wrocław-headquartered firm has offices in Germany and Switzerland.

