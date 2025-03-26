New Zealand entices businesses to govt identity verification service RealMe

New Zealand is hoping to attract more businesses to its government identity verification service RealMe by simplifying adoption.

Currently, organizations that want to use RealMe to verify their staff and customers have to be approved by the government in a lengthy sign-off process. The new changes will allow them to automatically receive access to the platform as long as they meet requirements. The changes are expected to take effect later this year.

The login system has been gaining ground among businesses such as financial service companies, real estate agents, accountants and online education providers. The simplified identification process is reducing costs and time, while helping organizations stay compliant with regulations, including anti-money laundering requirements, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden.

“The RealMe service allows people to do this through a simple digital login, rather than providing their passport or driver license details which must then be manually verified,” says van Velden

RealMe was launched in 2013 to improve access to government and commercial services. Since then, more than 1.5 million New Zealanders have verified their identities through the system as of August 2024. The login allows them access to more than 140 services, including opening bank accounts, renewing passports and enrolling to vote. Over 40 agencies are connected to the system including Inland Revenue, Health New Zealand and NZ Post, according to New Zealand media outlet Inside Government.

Users can apply for RealMe by submitting a New Zealand passport or New Zealand citizenship certificate, taking a selfie and completing a liveness check. Instead of storing data centrally, the login system pulls information from authoritative sources, such as the country’s passport database.

