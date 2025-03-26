FB pixel

New Zealand entices businesses to govt identity verification service RealMe

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
New Zealand entices businesses to govt identity verification service RealMe
 

New Zealand is hoping to attract more businesses to its government identity verification service RealMe by simplifying adoption.

Currently, organizations that want to use RealMe to verify their staff and customers have to be approved by the government in a lengthy sign-off process. The new changes will allow them to automatically receive access to the platform as long as they meet requirements. The changes are expected to take effect later this year.

The login system has been gaining ground among businesses such as financial service companies, real estate agents, accountants and online education providers. The simplified identification process is reducing costs and time, while helping organizations stay compliant with regulations, including anti-money laundering requirements, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden.

“The RealMe service allows people to do this through a simple digital login, rather than providing their passport or driver license details which must then be manually verified,” says van Velden

RealMe was launched in 2013 to improve access to government and commercial services. Since then, more than 1.5 million New Zealanders have verified their identities through the system as of August 2024. The login allows them access to more than 140 services, including opening bank accounts, renewing passports and enrolling to vote. Over 40 agencies are connected to the system including Inland Revenue, Health New Zealand and NZ Post, according to New Zealand media outlet Inside Government.

Users can apply for RealMe by submitting a New Zealand passport or New Zealand citizenship certificate, taking a selfie and completing a liveness check. Instead of storing data centrally, the login system pulls information from authoritative sources, such as the country’s passport database.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

The World Bank showcases new white paper on DPI as it seeks to accelerate digital transformation

The World Bank has a new digital transformation white paper that underlines what it believes digital public infrastructure (DPI) should…

 

ID card PAD competition at IJCB 2025 builds on lessons from inaugural event

A competition for technologies to detection presentation attacks using ID cards will be held during the International Joint Conference of…

 

EU to make uniform mobile driving license available in EUDI Wallets by 2030

The EUDI Wallet scheme will serve as a government-led driver for mobile driver’s license adoption in the EU, and national…

 

Launch of Alaska Mobile ID brings number of states with mDL to 19

Alaska has launched its mobile driver’s license (mDL) program, referred to locally as Mobile ID (mID), bringing the total number…

 

London proposes digital ID verification model to spur growth, efficiency

A secure digital verification system could unlock £1.8 billion (US$2.3 billion) in economic value by 2031, according to a new…

 

Nect nets revenue-based financing of €2.5M to expand digital ID market reach

Hamburg-based digital identity firm Nect has secured €2.5 million (US$2.7M) in revenue-based financing from Round2 Capital, according to a release….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events