NZ group calls for nationwide digital ID adoption

The non-profit organization Digital Identity NZ is urging future governments to prioritize the adoption of digital identity for the betterment of all New Zealanders.

In their recently released manifesto, the organization highlights the significance of digital identities in enabling New Zealanders to safely and confidently participate in the increasingly digital economy.

“If people don’t have trust in the safe and secure use of their identity in a digital world, they will not participate and will miss many opportunities,” says Colin Wallis, executive director of Digital Identity NZ.

The manifesto outlines four key areas: Establishing trust and security, empowering digital inclusion, enabling user-centric design and promoting interoperability and standards.

The new manifesto calls for increased focus on bridging the digital divide to ensure equitable access to digital identity solutions for all New Zealanders, taking into account Māori tikanga and Māori data sovereignty and social inclusion for the disadvantaged in New Zealand society.

Digital Identity NZ is a not-for-profit organization founded to help New Zealand’s transformation as a digital nation. Digital Identity NZ is a part of NZTech, the umbrella tech association for New Zealand. Its members include government organizations, enterprises, and digital identity providers from the region, like IDVerse and Jnctn, and around the world, like ForgeRock, NEC and Yoti.

Digital Identity NZ also issued a call for a national biometrics code to regulate the technology without impeding innovation earlier this month.

