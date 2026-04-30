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Jumio targets post-onboarding fraud with continuous identity monitoring

Jumio Watch flags post-verification risk as deepfakes, synthetic identity rise
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Jumio targets post-onboarding fraud with continuous identity monitoring
 

Jumio has launched a new product aimed at addressing fraud that emerges after initial identity verification, as threats such as deepfakes and synthetic identities continue to evolve.

The company’s Jumio Watch platform continuously assesses identity risk beyond onboarding, challenging the traditional “one-and-done” verification model.

Jumio says the system can detect up to 25 percent more risk after onboarding than point-in-time checks, which often miss changes in behavior, device use or cross-platform activity.

“Risk evolves, and so should your identity strategy,” says Bala Kumar, president and chief product and technology officer at Jumio.

Fraud patterns are increasingly shifting beyond account creation. Users who pass initial checks may later become money mules, engage in first-party fraud or have their accounts compromised by AI-driven attacks.

Jumio Watch analyzes identity signals over time, using behavioral, device and network intelligence to flag when a previously verified user begins to show elevated risk.

The platform is built on the Jumio Identity Graph, which aggregates data from tens of millions of verified and fraudulent identities across industries. Jumio says this shared intelligence allows it to detect patterns that individual organizations may not see on their own.

The company reports a sharp rise in fraud activity, including a 700 percent increase in injection attacks year over year, driven in part by generative AI tools.

Jumio Watch provides daily risk alerts, portfolio-level reassessments and investigation tools through the Jumio Portal. It is aimed at fraud and compliance teams in sectors including financial services, crypto, gaming and online marketplaces.

The product is available globally, with additional capabilities planned throughout 2026.

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