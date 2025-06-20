FB pixel

SecureAuth acquisition of continuous identity assurance technology paying off

Lands best remote work security solution award
| Masha Borak
SecureAuth acquisition of continuous identity assurance technology paying off
 

SecureAuth has won the title for the best remote work security solution of the year in the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. The workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM/CIAM) software maker beat 22 other entries in the category.

The award recognized SecureAuth’s session management security solution which relies on continuous facial authentication to confirm user presence throughout the entire session and protect sensitive information from unauthorized access in remote work environments. The product, named SecureAuth SessionGuardian, was released last year as a first-of-its-kind, following its acquisition of biometric continuous identity assurance (BCIA) startup SessionGuard.

The SessionGuardian technology is designed for environments with high-security needs, such as legal services, call centers and regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, defense and others.

The 6th Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries. The program is conducted by market intelligence organization RemoteTech while awards are handed out in several categories.

Article Topics

