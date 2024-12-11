SecureAuth acquires biometric continuous identity assurance startup

SecureAuth has announced a new acquisition that will allow the company to offer biometric continuous identity assurance (BCIA) from New York-based startup SessionGuard.

The Californian identity management firm aims to boost its workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM/CIAM) products with the new technology.

Biometric continuous identity assurance allows securing sensitive data during a user’s entire session and helps protect from unauthorized access to sensitive information. The software uses continuous or one-time facial authentication and liveness detection to ensure the right user is logged in and present. It also detects when unauthorized people or mobile phones and cameras approach the device and prevents screen capturing and screen sharing.

According to SecureAuth, these features will be sought after in environments with high-security needs, such as legal services, call centers and regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, defense and others.

“Not having biometric continuous identity assurance after the initial login authentication creates a critical vulnerability,” says the company’s CEO Joseph Dhanapal. “The rest of the session remains unprotected, leaving organizations exposed to unauthorized access and malicious actions.”

SecureAuth did not disclose the value of the acquisition but noted that SessionGuardian’s staff, contractors and other resources will become part of the company.

In August, the firm also acquired customer identity and access management (CIAM) provider Cloudentity. Following the acquisition, the company appointed Dhanapal as its new CEO and conducted a rebranding and realignment of its flagship offerings.

