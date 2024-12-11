FB pixel

SecureAuth acquires biometric continuous identity assurance startup

| Masha Borak
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics Market Reports  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
SecureAuth acquires biometric continuous identity assurance startup
 

SecureAuth has announced a new acquisition that will allow the company to offer biometric continuous identity assurance (BCIA) from New York-based startup SessionGuard.

The Californian identity management firm aims to boost its workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM/CIAM) products with the new technology.

Biometric continuous identity assurance allows securing sensitive data during a user’s entire session and helps protect from unauthorized access to sensitive information. The software uses continuous or one-time facial authentication and liveness detection to ensure the right user is logged in and present. It also detects when unauthorized people or mobile phones and cameras approach the device and prevents screen capturing and screen sharing.

According to SecureAuth, these features will be sought after in environments with high-security needs, such as legal services, call centers and regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, defense and others.

“Not having biometric continuous identity assurance after the initial login authentication creates a critical vulnerability,” says the company’s CEO Joseph Dhanapal. “The rest of the session remains unprotected, leaving organizations exposed to unauthorized access and malicious actions.”

SecureAuth did not disclose the value of the acquisition but noted that SessionGuardian’s staff, contractors and other resources will become part of the company.

In August, the firm also acquired customer identity and access management (CIAM) provider Cloudentity. Following the acquisition, the company appointed Dhanapal as its new CEO and conducted a rebranding and realignment of its flagship offerings.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Know your APAC digital ID regulations to take advantage of evolving market

One of the major trends in the digital identity landscape in 2024 has been the enactment of a series of…

 

Neurotechnology reigns atop NIST benchmark for latent fingerprint algorithms

Neurotechnology’s latent fingerprint algorithm has topped NIST’s Evaluation of Latent Friction Ridge Technology (ELFT) benchmark for accuracy. The evaluation by…

 

CyberArk IAM authentication FIDO2 certified

Identity cybersecurity company CyberArk has received FIDO2 certification for its access management product, confirming that it complies with the FIDO…

 

States encourage acceptance of mobile ID for age assurance, air travel

The U.S. continues to open up to mobile driver’s licenses and other digital identity credentials, as the larger ecosystem of…

 

Discrepancy in enforcement between biometric data protection in public, private sectors

UK’s ICO plans to continue keeping fines low for the public sector, while on the continent CNIL has published the…

 

Nigeria tenders $83M digital identity system upgrade and MOSIP integration

Nigeria is planning to implement the MOSIP platform with its digital identity management system and upgrade its biometric capabilities with…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events