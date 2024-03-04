Princeton Identity launches edge multimodal biometric scanner to North American market

Princeton Identity is launching a multimodal edge biometrics device for the North American market with potential applications in access control, time and attendance management and point-of-sale implementations.

The new EyeAllow scanner supports face and iris biometrics, plus RFID cards, high-frequency smartcards, mobile credentials, on-card biometrics, and PIN codes.

The scanner is suitable for environments requiring high accuracy and fast throughput, like college and corporate campuses, data centers, medical and industrial facilities and financial institutions, according to the announcement. It uses Princeton Identity’s iris biometric algorithm, which has been deployed for major installations in the United States and elsewhere, including Dubai International Airport.

A single connection via a PoE+ interface provides power and communication with the unit for simplified installation, and patented self-enrollment functionality Princeton Identity describes as seamless eases administration. EyeAllow can store up to 6,000 user profiles locally, the company says.

EyeAllow is designed for use with Princeton Identity’s Identity Server and its Iris on the Move suite of products. It is offered under the company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) pricing model, with no up-front capital expenditure for the hardware.

Con Edison adopted Iris on the Move software a year ago to protect its electrical power generation facilities to comply with the Federal Energy Commission’s Critical Infrastructure Protection standard.

The company introduced EyeAllow at Intersec 2024 in Dubai earlier this year, and is showing it off at the upcoming ISC West.

“EyeAllow’s flexibility and affordability make it an obvious choice for customers who, until now, may have assumed biometric identity solutions were warranted only in the most demanding, high-security environments,” says Bobby Varma, Princeton Identity CEO and co-founder. “EyeAllow’s biometric and multifactor authentication makes it ideal for such settings, but this product will also be welcomed by customers who prioritize convenience and flexibility. No other single device offers so many ways for users to engage with identification technology.”

ISC West will be held April 10 to 12, 2024 in Las Vegas.

