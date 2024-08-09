SecureAuth unveils new innovations to boost workforce and customer identity security

SecureAuth has announced a rebranded company and product UX in addition to revealing its new strategy to enhance workforce and customer identity security.

The company notes that the need for strong security as digital business demands grow has driven the identity solutions market, valued at over $12 billion in 2022, with an expected annual growth rate of 13 percent through 2032, according to data from Global Market Insights.

SecureAuth has aligned its services under two flagship offerings: SecureAuth Workforce and SecureAuth CIAM (Customer Identity and Access Management).

“We envision a world where your employees are always safe, productive, and engaged; where your customers delight in seamless online experiences and never worry about comprised data,” says Joseph Dhanapal, CEO of SecureAuth.

“Where your company and brand are as protected as they are valued. Our latest innovations are designed to advance that vision and deliver the outcomes that matter most to our customers.”

Dhanapal was recently appointed CEO following the company’s acquisition of CIAM provider Cloudentity.

SecureAuth says it has made changes to its branding and modern UX layouts, as well as the customizable portal in the SecureAuth Workforce tool. It has also added new dashboards and workflows. Additionally, a tailored consent experience in SecureAuth CIAM is available for administrators to manage user privacy, as well as management delegation in B2B2C ecosystems that aims to allow SecureAuth CIAM customers to grant access to third parties without increasing internal management resources.

The company is also focusing on security enhancements, with external authentication that support Microsoft Entra, in a bid to improve the multi-factor authentication experience within the Microsoft ecosystem.

SecureAuth Workforce is designed to manage and secure access for employees within an organization, while SecureAuth CIAM focuses on managing and securing customer identities and access. It is tailored for organizations that need to interact with external users, such as customers or partners.

