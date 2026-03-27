Accurate launches enhanced IDV to stem candidate fraud

It’s important to hire the right people, but with bad actors out there acting fraudulently, this is getting harder. More easily generated fake identities and state-sponsored applications are real threats, as stories about North Korean hackers reveal.

Accurate has introduced an upgraded identity verification solution aimed at helping employers confirm a candidate’s identity. This happens even before background screening begins, thereby avoiding delays in time‑to‑hire.

Stolen IDs, synthetic identities and AI‑generated deepfakes are increasingly common in job applications, raising the risk of unauthorized access, compliance failures and reputational damage. Gartner forecasts that by 2028, one in four candidate profiles could be fake.

Accurate’s new solution verifies a government‑issued ID and matches it to a real‑time selfie within seconds. The process requires no app download and is designed to minimize friction for candidates while giving employers early assurance that the person behind the application is genuine.

“Employers need confidence that the person applying for a job is who they claim to be throughout the hiring process,” saysTim Dowd, CEO of Accurate.

“Our identity verification solution verifies a government-issued ID and confirms that the person completing the screening matches that ID. It’s a simple way to strengthen trust at the very start of the hiring process and reflects our continued investment in solutions that combine enterprise-grade security with committed partnership and global scale.”

The system supports government ID verification across more than 200 countries, and uses liveness detection to ensure a real person is present. It is built for global employers and remote‑first teams offering configurable workflows, real‑time alerts and integration‑ready technology.

Accurate says the tool can reduce manual reviews, improve operational efficiency and help organizations meet regulatory requirements in sectors such as healthcare, transportation, manufacturing and logistics. By automating identity checks at scale, employers can better defend against increasingly sophisticated fraud tactics.

Checkr has also introduced a biometric identity verification system, using technology supplied by Socure, along with device intelligence. Checkr is pursuing government contracts for screening new employees as well as to help curb fraud in the Medicare and Social Security systems.

In a similar partnership, Unissey signed a deal a few months ago to provide its facial matching and liveness detection to identity verification and background screening provider iCover. ​The technology will be integrated into iCover’s platform, KY Orchestra, to fight remote hiring fraud.

Socure’s head of product Deepanker Saxena spoke with the Biometric Update Podcast on how to spot fake job candidates, warning that the rapid evolution of tools and tactics fraudsters use requires more than a layered defense.

Article Topics

Accurate | AI fraud | background checks | biometrics | deepfake detection | fraud prevention | identity verification | selfie biometrics | synthetic identity fraud