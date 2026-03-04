Checkr IDV launches with Socure biometrics to counter hiring fraud

Checkr has introduced a new biometric identity verification system designed to help employers confirm candidate identities during the hiring process. The company believes it can also expand into government contracts by offering the same technology to verify applicants for public benefits.

Product demonstration clips on the company website show Checkr IDV is using biometrics, liveness and document analysis supplied by Socure along with device intelligence. The tool is embedded directly into application workflows, aiming to detect fraud earlier and reduce risks in recruitment.

There are growing concerns in human resources departments about impersonation, bots and misrepresented candidate information. Gartner has projected that by 2028 one in four candidate profiles worldwide could be fake, posing challenges across the hiring lifecycle.

Checkr’s system uses biometric liveness detection to identify deepfakes or prerecorded videos, forensic document analysis to verify ID security features, and network intelligence to flag suspicious activity such as VPN or TOR usage. Failed or incomplete verifications prevent background checks from starting, saving costs and reducing exposure to fraudulent applicants.

Checkr CEO Daniel Yanisse told Business Insider his company will pursue government contracts for screening new employees, but also for identity verification to help cut fraud in the Medicare and Social Security systems.

Early access trials flagged mismatched names, invalid IDs, and fake selfie submissions, preventing candidates from progressing through hiring pipelines. The system also detected location-based anomalies, such as applicants submitting from outside the U.S.

Checkr’s IDV is integrated into hiring workflows and can run alongside background checks or at key points in the candidate journey. Verification typically takes two minutes via a mobile-friendly interface, requiring no separate accounts or third-party platforms.

By embedding biometric identity verification into recruitment, Checkr aims to ensure that the person applying, interviewing and completing screening is the same individual. The company says this approach reduces gaps left by point-in-time checks and supports more accurate hiring decisions.

The addition of biometric IDV is part of a trend tackling the growing volume and sophistication of fraud, with digital identity measures used to secure hiring processes and maintain trust. More than 120,000 businesses currently use Checkr’s platform, with the company celebrating 2025 as its most successful year ever with gross revenue exceeding $800 million.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | Checkr | document verification | fraud prevention | identity verification | selfie biometrics | Socure