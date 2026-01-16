Checkr crossed $800M gross in 2025 as biometric background checks expand

Biometric background check provider Checkr is celebrating 2025 as its most successful year ever, with gross revenue surpassing $800 million and net before taxes above $500 million.

The company now counts more than 120,000 businesses as customers, and completes millions of verifications each month, according to a post to its website by CEO and Co-founder Daniel Yanisse.

Each of Checkr’s product line, Checkr Workforce, Truework, Checkr Trust and Checkr Personal, are backed by its Checkr AI and its People Data Graph.

The company offers identity verification for customers in the U.S., Canada and the UK. Selfie biometrics and liveness detection are handled by Clear for the U.S. and FAQs identify Yoti as the supplier for the latter two.

Onfido previously supplied ID validation and biometric matching, under a 2019 agreement.

Identity document validation is provided for background checks in other markets as well.

Checkr has recently added Avis Budget Group, Philips and Ashley Furniture to a customer base that already included major brands including DoorDash, Domino’s and Kia, Yanisse says. Its volume of background checks is also increasing through partnerships like one with Verkada, which connects to the Checkr Trust API to run fast safety checks on visitors to locations using Verkada’s security cameras, such as schools.

