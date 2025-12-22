Unissey to provide biometric matching, liveness for iCover background checks

Biometric authentication company Unissey has signed a deal to provide its facial matching and liveness detection to identity verification and background screening provider iCover.

​The technology will be integrated into iCover’s platform, KY Orchestra, to fight remote hiring fraud, which has been booming due to the arrival of deepfakes and AI tools. The combination of the two firms’ products is designed to support employee onboarding across highly regulated sectors, including document validation, integrity checks, reputation screening and background verification, according to a release.

​“By combining iCOVER’s deep expertise in background screening with Unissey’s certified biometric technology, we deliver the strongest guarantee yet against fraudulent candidates and identity manipulation,” says Yassine Mountacif, CEO of Unissey.

​Unissey’s key biometric capabilities include Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) and Injection Attack Detection (IAD). The French firm recently received High-Level certification against the CEN/TS 18099 standard from CLR Labs for its IAD technology for web environments.

​The iCover Group provides approximately 200,000 background screening checks per month, according to data from 2025. The Paris-headquartered firm has 12 offices across the world.

