FB pixel

Unissey to provide biometric matching, liveness for iCover background checks

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Unissey to provide biometric matching, liveness for iCover background checks
 

Biometric authentication company Unissey has signed a deal to provide its facial matching and liveness detection to identity verification and background screening provider iCover.

​The technology will be integrated into iCover’s platform, KY Orchestra, to fight remote hiring fraud, which has been booming due to the arrival of deepfakes and AI tools. The combination of the two firms’ products is designed to support employee onboarding across highly regulated sectors, including document validation, integrity checks, reputation screening and background verification, according to a release.

​“By combining iCOVER’s deep expertise in background screening with Unissey’s certified biometric technology, we deliver the strongest guarantee yet against fraudulent candidates and identity manipulation,” says Yassine Mountacif, CEO of Unissey.

​Unissey’s key biometric capabilities include Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) and Injection Attack Detection (IAD). The French firm recently received High-Level certification against the CEN/TS 18099 standard from CLR Labs for its IAD technology for web environments.

​The iCover Group provides approximately 200,000 background screening checks per month, according to data from 2025. The Paris-headquartered firm has 12 offices across the world.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Lawmakers warn DHS against sweeping expansion of immigration biometrics

On Friday, Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke of New York’s 9th Congressional District galvanized bipartisan concern about the Department of Homeland…

 

youniqx Identity wins tender to build technical infrastructure for Germany’s EUDI Wallet

youniqx Identity, the digital subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD), has secured a Europe‑wide tender to develop the…

 

Court challenges to Australia’s age checks for social media consolidated

Australia will have to defend the constitutional validity of its online age check for social media access in a single,…

 

Colorado makes its mDLs useful with new Digital ID Verifier launch

Digital ID adoption in Colorado has received a major boost this holiday season from the Governor’s Office of Information Technology,…

 

Italian fintech Matica acquiring Credence ID in deal worth up to $12M

Oakland, California-based mobile biometrics and digital ID technology provider Credence ID is joining up with Italy-based Matica Fintec S.p.A., through…

 

Maldives to launch smart ID in 2026

The Maldives are preparing to launch smart ID cards with an integrated digital identity next year, allowing citizens to identify…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events