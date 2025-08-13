FB pixel

Signicat expands European digital ID platform with Czech Bank iD

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
Signicat expands European digital ID platform with Czech Bank iD
 

Signicat has added another European digital identity to its unified electronic ID platform, as it pursues its plans to become a major digital ID provider in the B2B space on the continent.

Czech Bank iD is joining the list of 36 eIDs offered through the company’s ID Hub, including Italian eID SPID, Belgian Itsme, and both the Swedish and Norwegian versions of BankID.

The platform enables businesses to access different European eIDs for identity proofing, authentication and digital signatures in one place. Thanks to its alignment with eIDAS, it allows cross-border use and was created to ease operations for companies operating in multiple countries and jurisdictions, according to the firm.

Integrating Bank iD, which aggregates all banking identities on the Czech market, into the ID Hub will allow businesses with operations in Czechia to remotely onboard customers, employees and students, the firm says in a release. Bank iD has 4.6 million users and has performed over 54 million transactions to date.

“By enabling Czech Bank iD within our eID Hub, we’re unlocking significant opportunities for businesses operating in or expanding to the Czech Republic,” says Allard Keuter, Signicat’s authentication lead.

Signicat announced ambitious plans in July, when it acquired NFC-based digital identity verification firm Inverid. Its Co-founder and CEO, Maarten Wegdam, told Biometric Update that Signicat wants to play a leading role in Europe’s digital identity market.

The Norwegian firm is one of the companies developing payment use cases for the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet as part of the EUDI Wallet Consortium (EWC). The company has also set its eyes on the B2B ecosystem, which it believes could be “even bigger” than payments.

Signicat has already made several integrations from around the continent, including Electronic Identification from Spain, Dokobit from Lithuania and Connectis from the Netherlands. In February, it announced plans to offer a new product for businesses in collaboration with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) automation company Strise, also based in Norway.

