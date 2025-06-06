Selfie verification with face liveness detection now in OCR Studio browser tool

OCR Studio has introduced selfie-based identity verification for its web-based ID scanner. A release says the solution, which works by comparing a live selfie with a reference image for liveness detection, is designed to prevent spoofing attacks during the onboarding process in web environments.

Authentication is performed without transferring images to third-party servers, and the firm says that by processing data locally, its technology adheres to a strict privacy-by-design approach aligned with global data protection standards such as the GDPR.

WebAssembly (WASM) technology means the product can be seamlessly integrated into web applications across industries, to enable instant recognition of IDs, passports, driver’s licenses, bank cards and barcodes with optical character recognition (OCR).

OCR Studio has been on a run of updates recently, souping up its document analysis and text recognition capabilities with browser-based ID document scans and shipping container recognition, and adding face liveness detection technology to its SDK.

The upgraded SDK is now available to enterprise clients.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | document verification | face biometrics | OCR Studio | onboarding