FB pixel

Selfie verification with face liveness detection now in OCR Studio browser tool

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Selfie verification with face liveness detection now in OCR Studio browser tool
 

OCR Studio has introduced selfie-based identity verification for its web-based ID scanner. A release says the solution, which works by comparing a live selfie with a reference image for liveness detection, is designed to prevent spoofing attacks during the onboarding process in web environments.

Authentication is performed without transferring images to third-party servers, and the firm says that by processing data locally, its technology adheres to a strict privacy-by-design approach aligned with global data protection standards such as the GDPR.

WebAssembly (WASM) technology means the product can be seamlessly integrated into web applications across industries, to enable instant recognition of IDs, passports, driver’s licenses, bank cards and barcodes with optical character recognition (OCR).

OCR Studio has been on a run of updates recently, souping up its document analysis and text recognition capabilities with browser-based ID document scans and shipping container recognition, and adding face liveness detection technology to its SDK.

The upgraded SDK is now available to enterprise clients.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Reimagined UK digital ID, wallet proposed by Labour think-tank

The UK government is considering a proposal to issue a national smartphone-based verifiable digital identity credential to every adult in…

 

EU wants its Digital Identity Wallet accepted internationally

The EU unveiled its International Digital Strategy, outlining an ambitious plan to strengthen its position in global digital affairs. A…

 

TSA developing wearable sensors to replace physical pat downs

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) are jointly developing…

 

HID highlights image quality as key to effective facial recognition applications

HID is in the midst of a push with its facial recognition hardware and software for secure access control and…

 

ISO standard for consent management finished, made available for free

The International Standards Organization has published a standard for obtaining and recording consent, as is necessary to legally use people’s…

 

EUDI Wallet crucial for the financial sector, Visa exec tells Money20/20

As a trusted means of identity verification, the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet is a “present on a silver platter”…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events