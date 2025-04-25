OCR Studio launches browser-based ID document scans, shipping container recognition

OCR Studio has adapted its ID document analysis and text recognition capabilities to work in web applications for browser-based identity verification.

The company used WebAssembly (WASM) technology to enable seamless integration of instant scanning of ID cards, passports, bank cards and bar codes with optical character recognition (OCR) to support online service delivery. The WASM OCR solution is suited to fintech, telecom, government, cryptocurrency and other services, according to the company announcement.

OCR Studio is targeting industries that require fast, accurate and secure document recognition and analysis in browsers. Its software is currently used by enterprises and governments for KYC and AML checks, identity verification and process automation.

The software is offered through an SDK that supports implementation on low-power devices, with local data processing for adherence to strict privacy regulations including the EU’s GDPR. Developers can use the SDK to integrate document scans into web, mobile, desktop and server environments. The company says it can read documents from 220 different jurisdictions in more than 100 languages.

OCR Studio also built face biometrics liveness detection into its SDK version 1.2 just weeks ago.

And documents are not all OCR Studio’s software can read. The company has launched shipping container recognition for mobile phones to bring real-time location tracking to international logistics and supply chains.

The software works with all shipping containers compliant with the ISO 6346 standard. It scans the alphanumeric codes of containers with high accuracy, according to a release, regardless of the font used or the presence of dirt or damage.

OCR Studio suggests it can benefit ports, warehouses, rail yards and trucking networks.

Article Topics

document verification | identity verification | OCR | OCR Studio