OCR Studio’s ID document verification integrated by workflow automation provider

Workflow automation company GKD Global has partnered with Dubai-based OCR Studio to build document-clearing services into its enterprise service portfolio.

OCR Studio provides algorithms for fast and secure scanning and verification of ID cards, passports and other identity documents from 210 jurisdictions around the world, according to the announcement. The company’s optical character recognition technology extracts data in more than 100 languages, including Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Latin and Cyrillic languages with special characters.

The partners say the tie-up enhances GKD Global’s multi-channel document digitization capabilities.

“GKD Global is an independent service provider offering comprehensive document processing worldwide. As our client base grows, automating processing and verification becomes crucial,” says a GKD Global spokesperson in the announcement. “By integrating OCR Studio’s AI solutions, we’ve automated our processes, reduced personnel costs by 20 percent, increased document processing speed by 2 times, and enhanced security. This allows us to deliver scalable, top-notch service to our expanding clientele.”

OCR Studio was founded in 2023, and its SDKs cover identity document scanning and authentication, MRZ scanning, security feature checks and tampering detection for presentation attack detection (PAD). The company has an existing partnership with iDenfy.

