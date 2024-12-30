FB pixel

UK govt backs down on immigration document reform

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
UK govt backs down on immigration document reform
 

While the UK is busy with pushing digital ID initiatives it is also slowing down on other planned identification reforms. 

The government has announced that users with expired Biometric Residence Permits (BRP) and cards will be able to continue to verify their identities through the GOV.UK ID Check app. The platform allows users to confirm their identity while signing into government services with the country’s single-sign-on system One Login

All Biometric Residence Permits were due to expire in 2025 as part of the government’s plan to introduce a digital immigration system and implement eVisas for more than four million visa holders in the country. Immigrants and rights groups, however, have claimed that the deadline is too short and may leave many migrants outside of the scheme.

At the beginning of December, the Home Office announced it would be backing down on its plan to fully implement e-visas starting on January 1st, 2025.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ROC deploys Vision AI tech for smart city initiative in West Virginia

Colorado’s ROC has announced a new public security deployment in Marion County, West Virginia, marking the launch of its Smart…

 

UK digital ID companies raised $1B since 2015

The UK digital identity market has generated £2.05 billion (US$2.5 billion) annual revenue during the 2023-2024 fiscal year while the…

 

What we talk about when we talk about ‘humanness’

One of the more curious promises of technology in the 21st century is that it can confirm someone’s humanity. It…

 

Central Africa needs traction on financial inclusion to advance economic growth

Financial inclusion is increasingly being considered one of the major drivers of digital transformation in Africa and other parts of…

 

Networks aim to make digital identity truly reusable in 2025

Reusable digital identity emerged as one of the most prominent trends of the year in identification and fraud prevention. But…

 

Biometrics and digital identity M&A in 2024

By Alan Goode, CEO and Chief Analyst at Goode Intelligence As we approach the end of yet another year – a…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events