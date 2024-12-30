UK govt backs down on immigration document reform

While the UK is busy with pushing digital ID initiatives it is also slowing down on other planned identification reforms.

The government has announced that users with expired Biometric Residence Permits (BRP) and cards will be able to continue to verify their identities through the GOV.UK ID Check app. The platform allows users to confirm their identity while signing into government services with the country’s single-sign-on system One Login.

All Biometric Residence Permits were due to expire in 2025 as part of the government’s plan to introduce a digital immigration system and implement eVisas for more than four million visa holders in the country. Immigrants and rights groups, however, have claimed that the deadline is too short and may leave many migrants outside of the scheme.

At the beginning of December, the Home Office announced it would be backing down on its plan to fully implement e-visas starting on January 1st, 2025.

Article Topics

digital ID | document verification | Gov.UK | government services | identity verification | immigration | UK