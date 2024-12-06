FB pixel

UK grapples with border biometrics expansion and delays

Home Office testifies at committee hearing
| Abigail Opiah
UK grapples with border biometrics expansion and delays
 

The UK Home Office has provided key updates on its electric border management initiatives during a Justice and Home Affairs Committee session, highlighting its efforts to modernize the UK’s border security systems. Minister for Migration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra and Dan Hobbs, director general for migration and borders, shared insights into ongoing preparations for the EU’s biometric Entry-Exit System (EES) and the UK’s own biometric Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) scheme.

The Home Office is accelerating the transition to digital border management, including the rollout of e-visas to replace physical biometric residence permits. According to the electronic immigration network, the government decided against the full implementation of e-visas starting on 1 January 2025 as originally scheduled.

As for the ETA scheme, which was expanded to additional countries in November, it was heralded as a seamless transition that enhances pre-entry traveler screening.

“Schemes like ETA are in line with the approach of many of our international partners, including the forthcoming ETIAS scheme in the EU, which we all know has been postponed and will be reviewed in light of the rollout of EES,” Malhotra explains.

“But we have also been working extremely hard to make sure that the UK is prepared as much as possible, at least on our side, with what we can control, to be ready for the implementation of the entry-exit system, and also for ETIAS when that does come forward.”

The Home Office has established a Border Security Command, led by Martin Hewitt, who has experience in policing and international collaboration, to create better border security. It is also preparing to run a second set of trials for contactless fingerprint biometrics enrollment to ease future ETA applications.

UK-EU coordination and flexibility in implementation

A portion of the session focused on UK-EU discussions regarding the phased introduction of the EES. The EU Commission announced legislative updates to allow member states to implement the system flexibly, a move welcomed by the UK.

Malhotra reveals that high-level discussions have taken place, including between then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron in August, and ongoing dialogues between UK officials and the EU Commission. She acknowledges that technological readiness and contingency measures, such as minimizing queues, remain critical concerns.

The phased rollout of the EES, potentially within six months, will require close coordination between the UK and EU states. Discussions include the possibility of reduced processing requirements for a percentage of travelers.

Debate over costs and phased rollout of new border system

The UK government has also been pressed to provide clarity on the costs and challenges related to the implementation of the EU’s EES at key ports like Dover, Folkestone, and St Pancras. Concerns have been raised over the financial burden on both public and private sectors, as well as the impact of delayed implementation on readiness and operations, for which Atos, the lead contractor, has taken the brunt of the blame.

During the parliamentary hearing, a minister acknowledged the investments made by stakeholders, including Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover, to prepare for EES. These costs have included recruiting staff and upgrading infrastructure, some of which remain underutilized due to delays in the rollout. The minister confirmed that the UK government has allocated £10.5 million (around US$13.3 million) to support ports’ readiness, focusing on technology and infrastructure improvements, emphasizing that these investments are not wasted despite the postponement.

A phased approach to EES implementation has been suggested, with the possibility of starting with pre-registration data collection before introducing biometric checks. This would allow ports to manage passenger flow and minimize disruptions during the early stages. The minister notes that such an approach could involve using biometrics for a limited percentage of passengers initially, helping to avoid bottlenecks and ensuring a balance between border security and travel fluidity.

Discussions with the EU and French authorities are ongoing to address logistical challenges and achieve a flexible rollout. The phased rollout also raises questions about potential inconsistencies within the Schengen area. For instance, travelers entering a country without EES in place might face complications when exiting from a country that has implemented the system. These scenarios are under review to prevent confusion and ensure smooth travel for British passengers.

The minister emphasized the collaborative relationship between the UK and France in preparing for EES, with both nations voicing shared concerns to the EU Commission. While the UK has limited influence over the EU’s strategy, it is actively engaging in discussions to ensure the system is implemented efficiently and with minimal disruption.

Further details on the government’s preferred phasing strategy are expected to emerge following ongoing consultations with stakeholders and European counterparts.

Impact on public trust and future prospects

The roll out of the ETA has cast doubt among the travel sector on the UK’s ability to modernize its border control mechanisms effectively. Advocacy groups, including the EIN (Electronic Immigration Network), have called for greater accountability and transparency, urging the government to adopt a more collaborative approach with industry experts and civil society.

Despite these challenges, the Home Office maintains that the ETA, e-visa and ESS schemes are critical to the UK’s post-Brexit border strategy.

