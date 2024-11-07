FB pixel

TrustID wins G-Cloud 14 Framework approval

| Abigail Opiah
Identity verification provider TrustID has been approved for the UK government’s G-Cloud 14 framework, strengthening its positioning to serve the UK public sector.

The G-Cloud 14 framework is an initiative by the UK government designed to streamline procurement of cloud-based services, allowing public sector entities to identify and engage with suppliers.

According to a blog post, all 5 cloud-based services submitted by TrustID were accepted, including its identity checking service, DBS and Right to Work (RtW) eligibility checks, and identity checks.

“We are delighted to have been accepted as an approved G-Cloud supplier on the latest framework, continuing on from our success on G-Cloud 13,” says Matt Green-Armytage, operations director at TrustID.

“It provides a valuable path for potential buyers across the public sector, including local and central government departments and the NHS, to easily access our proven, leading-edge products and services.”

