OCR Studio adds face liveness, more document types in SDK update

| Stephen Mayhew
OCR Studio has updated its flagship software development kit with new biometric security features, expanded identity document and record support, and performance upgrades.

OCR Studio SDK version 1.2 features face liveness detection technology to prevent fraud using static photos or pre-recorded videos and verify whether a user is physically present during identity checks. A new interactive recognition process improves accuracy by ensuring optimal angles, and positioning for document and face scans.

The updated SDK also supports additional document types, including government-issued IDs, passports, and region-specific financial records enabling developers to deploy the SDK in global markets with greater flexibility while ensuring compliance with a range of regulatory standards.

Software performance has been optimized for faster processing of complex documents, stability upgrades have been made to minimize integration challenges, and error handling refined for smoother cross-platform operation on mobile and web environments.

