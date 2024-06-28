PixLab launches high-volume biometric KYC platform with global ID document support

Symisc Systems subsidiary PixLab has launched a digital know your customer platform for developers to build ID document scans and selfie biometrics into enterprise and consumer-facing applications.

The platform is a spin-off of PixLab’s original platform, the company’s Community Manager Vincent Garnier told Biometric Update in an email. The main reason for the spinoff is the volume of API calls the platform handles each month, numbering several million, he says. That scalable architecture makes it suitable for enterprises and large organizations, PixLab says.

The new eKYC platform includes DOCSCAN, an ID document scanning and processing service provided from a REST API endpoint. The use of a single REST API endpoint simplifies integration and reduces the development burden, according to the announcement.

DOCSCAN supports scans and data extraction from nearly 12,000 ID document types from nearly every country in the world. Those documents include biometric passports, driver’s licenses and ID cards, with or without machine readable zones (MRZs). The company claims in the announcement that this level of global ID document support is unmatched.

The platform provides the option to use built-in automatic face detection and cropping, which Garnier confirmed to Biometric Update is powered by PixLab’s FACEIO SDK.

“We are targeting a variety of industries and have already received early interest from several sectors,” says Garnier.

The company has been on a development tear lately, releasing a facial age estimation widget in May and single-frame biometric liveness detection a month earlier, both part of the FACEIO platform.

