FB pixel

PixLab launches high-volume biometric KYC platform with global ID document support

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Mobile Biometrics
PixLab launches high-volume biometric KYC platform with global ID document support
 

Symisc Systems subsidiary PixLab has launched a digital know your customer platform for developers to build ID document scans and selfie biometrics into enterprise and consumer-facing applications.

The platform is a spin-off of PixLab’s original platform, the company’s Community Manager Vincent Garnier told Biometric Update in an email. The main reason for the spinoff is the volume of API calls the platform handles each month, numbering several million, he says. That scalable architecture makes it suitable for enterprises and large organizations, PixLab says.

The new eKYC platform includes DOCSCAN, an ID document scanning and processing service provided from a REST API endpoint. The use of a single REST API endpoint simplifies integration and reduces the development burden, according to the announcement.

DOCSCAN supports scans and data extraction from nearly 12,000 ID document types from nearly every country in the world. Those documents include biometric passports, driver’s licenses and ID cards, with or without machine readable zones (MRZs). The company claims in the announcement that this level of global ID document support is unmatched.

The platform provides the option to use built-in automatic face detection and cropping, which Garnier confirmed to Biometric Update is powered by PixLab’s FACEIO SDK.

“We are targeting a variety of industries and have already received early interest from several sectors,” says Garnier.

The company has been on a development tear lately, releasing a facial age estimation widget in May and single-frame biometric liveness detection a month earlier, both part of the FACEIO platform.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

PAD assessment tender issued for Ukraine digital ID

Ukraine is seeking an independent evaluation of the Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) technology for face biometrics used in Diia, the…

 

Worldcoin partners with Alchemy to launch World Chain

Worldcoin has announced a new partner that will help it launch World Chain, a blockchain linked to Worldcoin’s digital ID…

 

Influential digital identity organizations appoint decision-makers

Several of the world’s most influential non-profits working on digital identity have announced new leaders, including OIX, the World Privacy…

 

Mall of America deploys Corsight facial recognition after gun incidents

Retailers are actively exploring and deploying facial recognition and analysis as part of their security and loss-prevention strategies to safeguard…

 

Report blames biometrics for Mozambique poll irregularities; Laxton hits back

An investigative report has demonstrated that irregularities persist in elections in Africa despite the governments presenting election technology such as…

 

Google accuses Texas of double-standard in biometric data privacy lawsuit

Google is trying to “investigate the investigator,” Texas says in a court filing opposed to the search giant’s deposition request…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events