Certn acquires Trustmatic to enhance biometric KYC capabilities

Biometric background screening provider Certn has announced that it has acquired Trustmatic, a Europe-based remote ID verification company. This will enhance Certn’s KYC capabilities and is a step in the development of a global verifiable credentials network, according to the announcement.

Trustmatic’s ID verification has document authentication, selfie biometrics and liveness detection capabilities. The company compares the face biometrics of applicants to a database of known fraudsters, blocked and existing users during onboarding to prevent fake and duplicate accounts. It also provides age verification and estimation with face biometrics.

Short-term rental platform Guest Ranger selected Trustmatic for identity verification during user onboarding earlier this year.

Similar to other Certn products, Trustmatic’s service is entirely automated. Its platform can process ID documents from over 190 countries, and is also ISO 27001-certified.

Certn also already provides face biometrics checks, for instance with its OneID service.

This is Certn’s fourth acquisition, and follows a deal with Credence which expanded its geographic reach in 2022.

“There doesn’t have to be a trade-off between user experience and security,” says CEO and co-founder of Certn Andrew McLeod. “This acquisition aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide faster and easier screening services. Trustmatic’s innovative technology complements our existing offerings and helps us better serve clients like those in financial services.”

“In three short years, we’ve built an expert team of identity professionals and helped protect businesses across the globe from identity fraud while delivering a seamless user experience,” says Trustmatic Founder and CEO Donal Greene. “Joining forces with Certn is the next step on our mission of providing the world’s most secure and easy-to-use identity verification solution technology.”

