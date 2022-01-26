Certn widens selfie biometrics availability for background checks with acquisition

Background screening solutions provider Certn has acquired UK-based firm Credence to expand the geographical availability of its face biometrics-powered solutions.

Following the formalization of the deal, Canada-based Certn adds Credence’s client portfolio, most of which are based in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), outside of Certn’s established core markets.

“Improving the way companies carry out background checks has always been one of our stated goals at Credence,” comments Credence Managing Director Hedley Clark.

“When I saw the way Certn performs these checks, it was obvious that with their technical knowledge and the quality of our existing business, the combination would create a significant presence in the background screening market [to the benefit of our existing and future clients].”

From a technical standpoint, Certn’s biometric people screening platform utilizes a mix of ID document authenticity and selfie facial verification checks.

“Our mission at Certn has always been to deliver the most frictionless candidate background check experience, whilst delivering a fast, reliable, and comprehensive service for our clients,” says Certn CEO Andrew McLeod.

The solution is reportedly able to scan more than 200,000 sources from 240 countries in 77 languages. It searches court, corporate, and government records, adverse media coverage from more than 110,000 databases, as well as high-risk social media behavior.

“We’re excited to extend this mission into new markets with a partner like Credence, whose brand is synonymous with quality,” McLeod added.

“This acquisition is putting together the reliability and quality of Credence with the speed and superior user experience enjoyed by Certn’s customers.”

Background checks are a growing market for biometrics providers, as also reflected by IBT’s acquisition of Tailored Solutions this week.

