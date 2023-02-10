Identity verification customer wins unveiled by Shufti Pro, Jumio, Yoti, Trustmatic

Several selfie biometrics providers have announced new partnerships or solutions focused on secure customer verification to reduce fraud across different sectors.

The first of them is Shufti Pro, which recently launched a novel risk assessment and eIDV services solution to aid companies in fighting identity fraud and financial crimes.

The custom-built risk-scoring platform is designed to adapt to the interests of organizations while addressing possible risk factors and ensuring businesses comply with local know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

From a technical standpoint, eIDV verifies customers through a government-issued unique identifier number, digitizing the process and minimizing the risk of personal data exposure.

Shufti Pro’s technology has also been recently selected by the Italian used vehicle sales platform Owny.

Jumio and Sisal increase KYC security for gaming industry

California-based Jumio has joined forces with international gaming operator Sisal to streamline KYC for its online players with selfie biometrics.

Sisal currently operates in Italy, Morocco and Turkey and offers lotteries, betting and gaming machine-based services.

Following the beginning of the partnership, Jumio will aid Sisal in verifying players’ age, detecting online fraud, including account takeover, and simplifying the onboarding process via its biometric tools.

In particular, the company will verify Sisal users’ identity when they open an account, request winning payouts, and when their ID document on file with Sisal expires.

The customer wins come days after Jumio boosted its executive team with new hires and a promotion.

Yoti and OpenBrix partner on tenants’ ID verification

Writing in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, OpenBrix said the strategic partnership would see the integration of Yoti’s technology within the company’s ‘tlyfe’ app to enable tenants to complete ID checks and sign documents.

The move is aimed at speeding up the overall onboarding process as well as removing the requirement for tenants to show or sign physical documents.

“Our eSigning and ID verification [solution] offers both tenants and agents a faster, safer and more frictionless experience,” comments Yoti’s commercial director James Lancaster.

“Digital ID checks and eSignatures are scalable too, allowing tlyfe to grow without compromising the security or accuracy of ID checks.”

The partnership is the first for the company since Yoti integrated selfie verification checks into the electronic signature process.

Trustmatic and Guest Ranger enhance security for short-term rentals

Ireland-based remote onboarding platform provider Trustmatic has entered a strategic partnership with Guest Ranger, a company focusing on fraud prevention software for short-term rentals.

Thanks to the partnership, Trustmatic’s identity verification technology will be integrated within the Guest Ranger app to speed up customer onboarding and reduce fraud connected with identity theft and associated property damage or legal liability.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Guest Ranger to bring the benefits of our remote identity verification platform to the short-term rental industry,” comments Trustmatic CEO Donal Greene.

“Together, we are delivering a solution that helps protect property owners, guests, and the wider community from the devastating effects of fraud.”

The customer win comes almost a year since Trustmatic first released its cloud biometric identification solution for enterprises.

