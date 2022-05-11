Trustmatic unveils cloud biometric identification for enterprises

Ireland-based identity verification solution provider Trustmatic has announced a new, Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) for enterprises, delivered from the cloud.

Before the release of the new product, Trustmatic’s solutions focused exclusively on one-to-one comparisons verifying a user’s selfie biometrics against their identity document image.

With the addition of Cloud ABIS, organizations will now be able to search faces captured during onboarding against existing user face images to find duplicates, known fraudsters, and other excluded users.

Trustmatic suggests that many financial institutions, telecoms and other enterprises enrolled most of their users before current KYC practices were in place, and could use existing data to increase the security of their identity verification processes.

The one-to-many biometric solution has already been rolled out in a pilot project in Latin America, though additional details about the pilot were not yet disclosed at the time of writing.

“Working with our customer, the first thing we did was audit their existing face database of approximately 1 million users,” explains Trustmatic CEO Donal Greene.

“We found that 1 percent of their existing users were either duplicate or had enrolled using a face presentation attack. Within a week, we were able to produce a report and our customer deactivated the accounts of these users.”

Together with the launch of the new ABIS, Trustmatic is also offering a free database audit to organizations with existing face biometrics databases. The process will see the company utilize its ABIS to identify duplicate faces and faces that were previously enrolled using presentation attacks, as in the pilot above.

The ABIS release comes days after Trustmatic announced the public release of its API for liveness checks.

