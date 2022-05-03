Mobai, authID.AI biometric PAD compliance confirmed with perfect scores

Trustmatic launches liveness API

Mobai and authID.AI have each received compliance confirmation for the ISO/IEC 30107-3 presentation attack detection (PAD) standard, demonstrating their effectiveness against biometric spoofs with error-free evaluations.

Mobai it passed the test with both a Bonafide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) and an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) of zero percent. The Swiss Center for Biometrics Research and Testing within the Idiap Research Institute conducted the test.

“The ISO-certification is part of our policy of using recognized and qualified 3rd parties to test and verify our products and services. Openness and transparency are critical factors for building trust. We believe this ISO-certification will strengthen our relationships with key customers and partners” says Brage Strand, CEO of Mobai.

For authID.AI, which provides face biometrics platform Verified, the Level 1 and 2 tests were conducted by iBeta Quality Assurance, found that the company’s passive liveness detection algorithms recognized and prevented all 720 PAD attempts equally split between Level 1 and Level 2, ending with a flawless score for both levels.

AuthID.AI says Verified detects PAD with active consent and passive liveness checks on the user’s selfie by first requiring them to smile when capturing the image. Then it analyzes the photo against quality metrics to filter through PAD algorithms to detect spoofing attempts. The aggregate scores are outputted to calculate whether the biometric sample is authentic and should be considered for facial recognition.

“This independent confirmation further demonstrates how Verified can provide additional fraud protection and security to authID customers,” says Jeremiah Mason, senior vice president of product. “Our ISO 30107-3 Level 2 compliant PAD system, along with authID’s ability to bind a user’s biometrics to their identity, prevent presentation attacks and provide stronger safeguards against fraud and account takeover, by authenticating the person instead of what they know or have.”

In its March report on the company’s 2021 financial results, authID.AI said it has been investing in mobile facial recognition development.

Trustmatic launches API for liveness checks

Trustmatic is making a liveness API publicly available, adding it to its line of APIs and biometric onboarding platform.

The company notes the rise in presentation attacks to exploit weaknesses in facial recognition conducted for remote user onboarding and identity verification, and says its Liveness API can plug the holes by verifying the authenticity of selfies and ID photos. Its PAD has been confirmed to the ISO 30107-3 standard for Level 2 compliance with testing by iBeta, according to the Liveness API website.

Trustmatic says the API can process a selfie in under one second, is easily integrated as a plug and play code, and is free for users on a base level and scalable with an upgrade. It will be released to the public from June 2022, and open for a wait list.

The Liveness API joins its FaceTrust API for facial recognition, and the DocuTrust API for ID recognition.

