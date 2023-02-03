Jumio boosts executive ranks, CAF names new chief

Jumio has announced two separate moves to support the company through a new growth stage.

The first of them is the hire of biometrics providers Experian and Trulioo veteran Jon Jones, who will now be the company’s new senior vice president (VP) of worldwide sales.

“I’ve known Jumio for several years, and the strong purpose behind the company has always resonated with me,” Jones says, commenting on the news.

“The whole concept of reducing and removing identity theft and fraud has been with me throughout my career, which is why aligning with Jumio’s mission is so important.”

The company has also promoted Simon Winchester from VP of worldwide advanced technologies to VP of global account management.

“Jumio’s global sales organization is the best in the business, and with Jon, Simon and our sales leaders at the helm, I have no doubt we will continue to do great things with the world’s leading innovators and disruptors,” comments Jumio CEO Robert Prigge.

The company has recently announced the milestone of more than $200 million in bookings for its selfie biometrics, identity proofing and risk assessment solutions.

CAF reveals executive structure changes

Brazilian biometrics solution provider CAF has also taken steps to foster its national and international expansion. According to the new organizational executive structure of the company, Jason Howard will become its new CEO, while Darryl Green, formally in the post, will take on the role of executive chairman.

“I’m incredibly excited for this opportunity, which comes at a crucial time in CAF’s growth,” Howard comments. “We are expanding globally, bringing new customers, and drastically expanding our product suite. This is a crucial time for the company, and I couldn’t be more confident in our future success.”

Also commenting on the news, Green says the move aligns with CAF’s growth strategy and future plans.

“I’m glad to remain a part of CAF, serving on the board level and providing insight and advice as the company moves forward. We are entering the next phase of our growth as a global integrated identity provider for businesses.”

Green discussed these plans in an exclusive interview with Biometric Update last month.

