Yoti integrates selfie verification checks into the electronic signature process

Yoti has become the first identity verification company in the industry to integrate selfie biometrics for identity verification directly into the digital signing process.

In other words, thanks to the new feature, companies will be able to ask customers to take a selfie and pass a passive liveness check to confirm their identity before signing a document.

“There is a growing trend towards identity-linked signatures as they are more secure and robust than a standalone signature,” comments Yoti CEO Robin Tombs.

“eSign with Selfie provides a high level of confidence and transparency over who is signing a document, whilst offering a faster, more frictionless experience than a separate, full ID verification check.”

The image taken during the process is cryptographically linked with the signature, according to a company announcement, providing a high level of assurance regarding the identity of the signee.

“Identity-driven signatures through eSign help businesses fight fraud, meet compliance and regulatory requirements, and create more trusted business interactions,” Tombs concludes.

The new feature comes after an eventful start of 2023 for Yoti, which partnered with B2B SaaS platform Konfir to help employers onboard UK workers in the first week of the year. More recently, Yoti confirmed it will provide identity verification services for the Muslim dating and marriage app Muzz.

