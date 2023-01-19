Yoti, Onfido sign up selfie biometric clients for dating, business management and fintech

Yoti has been chosen by Muslim dating and marriage app Muzz to provide identity verification with selfie biometrics.

Muzz CEO and Founder Shahzad Younas says Yoti’s ID verification and its MyFace biometrics give its members confidence that the people they meet are who they claim to be.

MyFace completes a liveness check with a single selfie for a fast and smooth account verification.

The app provides identity verification for free, and then boosts verified accounts on its platform.

“Muzz pride themselves on creating the safest dating platform for the Muslim community, so we are proud they have chosen our technology to enhance their existing safety measures,” says Yoti CEO Robin Tombs. “Our technology has seamlessly integrated into the Muzz app, showing how dating platforms can verify users, without compromising their online dating experience. Verified profiles will make it easier and safer for honest people looking for love, and create safer, positive matches.”

The partnership with Yoti also enables Muzz to focus on other safety measures, according to the announcement.

Certification and 2 customers for Onfido

Onfido has been certified for high confidence profile H1A under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework to serve use cases in which the most robust digital identity verification is needed.

The company has also been selected by The Access Group and Amiqus in a pair of deals to supply its automated identity verification with selfie biometrics.

The Access Group provides business management software, and Amiqus provides fintech services. Onfido will supply each with its Real Identity Platform to support their candidate screening processes, Right to Work and DBS checks.

“With Onfido Studio, Access Group is creating a superior user journey, modifying the way candidates can prove their identity digitally,” says Colin Whipp, recruitment sales director at The Access Group. “We went to full production in just four weeks, providing over 3,000 identity verification checks for Right to Work screenings in the two weeks that followed, with the agility of Studio to scale our operation.”

Onfido’s biometric solution will help each organization meet their KYC and AML compliance requirements, according to the announcement.

Biocube details KYC module

Biocube says its recently-launched Bio-KYC module covers AML, PEP, sanctions and other checks for customer onboarding through multi-facto biometrics and liveness detection.

The module is customizable, the company says in an announcement reviewing its offering, allowing clients to add or remove factors and set their risk threshold for seamless account opening through customers’ mobile devices.

The India-based company is also pitching its passwordless multi-modal biometrics for ATMs and payment platforms.

