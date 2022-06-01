Videosign declared ‘eIDAS Qualified’ for biometric electronic signatures

Company also appoints new Head of Sales

British biometric facial verification, proof of signature and online meeting company Videosign has received the eIDAS (electronic identification and trust services) accreditation.

The accreditation assures businesses, citizens, and public authorities of the security of digital interactions, enabling them to use their own national electronic identification schemes (eIDs) to access public services available online in other EU countries.

Videosign is an online meeting platform with video recording capabilities. It can also gather additional evidence, including IP addresses and timestamps to remotely witness signatures of legal documents.

The platform uses artificial intelligence (AI)-powered facial recognition software to compare an individual with their passport or driving license photo to confirm their identity.

“We are very proud to have achieved this important standard, which gives Videosign users the ability to use electronic signatures with complete confidence and unprecedented levels of security while doing business across the European Union,” comments the company’s CEO Steven Tallant.

From a technical standpoint, Videosign can create tamper-proof electronic signatures based on video and metadata evidence from specific meetings. Face biometrics confirm the identity of signatories and witnesses.

“As well as being useful within EU countries, this new accreditation means businesses and organizations from non-EU countries can use Videosign to break down the barriers to trading in the EU while enjoying our unique additional security features.”

The company also announced a £1.15 million ($1.45 million) investment from Moonstone Group in April to fuel the development of its biometric video platform.

Videosign appoints new Head of Sales

To complete a triad of news this week, Videosign also appointed Jamie Cavanagh as its new Head of Sales.

“You would expect a new Head of Sales to want more people to buy a product, but this is about more than meeting targets,” Cavanagh says.

“We really believe in Videosign’s potential to improve the way work is done and agreements are made, and recent new investment of £1.15m means the platform is getting better and better.”

Before joining Videosign, Cavanagh was a director at Imscan Systems, a Lancashire-based document management services provider.

Commenting on the hire, Tallant says Cavanagh is a “perfect fit” for the company.

“He understands the challenges businesses face when signing and storing digital documents and contracts, and is passionate about helping businesses to become more efficient and agile.”

“With remote working here to stay for a large number of organizations, Jamie is our resident expert who can help our clients transform the way they operate,” the CEO concludes.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | eIDAS | esignature | face biometrics | facial verification | identity verification | standards | Videosign