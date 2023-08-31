NXP’s biometric match-on-card platform launched with security upgrades

NXP Semiconductors has announced the official launch of its next-generation smart card platform for digital IDs with on-card biometric matching.

The JCOP ID 2 includes a set of new security features for personal identity documents which can help extend their lifespan, and complies with the latest in government requirements, the company says. A new feature allows governments to deploy security updates and carry out periodic assessments for Common Criteria Certification maintenance without exposing user data.

The biometric match-on-card feature for fingerprint or facial authentication is certified to Common Criteria EAL 6+, according to the announcement.

Biometrics developers like Neurotechnology and id3 began announcing integrations with NXP’s JCOP ID 2 platform last November.

The card architecture includes memory of up to 450KB for applets and user data, and the platform supports fast transactions with minimal power consumption, NXP claims.

“Personal identity documents are how we authenticate ourselves to the world and protecting that information is essential,” says Christian Lackner, senior director of secure payment and identification at NXP. “The advanced security features of JCOP ID 2 help keep personal data secure with dedicated update functionality to adapt to changing security requirements, increasing its robustness against an ever-evolving threat landscape and enabling personal identity documents to remain secure throughout long validity periods. The integration of the latest biometric authentication methods like facial- and fingerprint-based authentication provides added security and flexibility for customers.”

A product sheet from NXP lists target application including e-ID cards, electronic passports, health, residence and voting cards, driver’s licenses and cross-market cards for payments, public transport or access control.

