id3 and NXP biometric cards receive EAL6+ data protection certification

id3 Technologies has announced the integration of its EAL6-compliant biometric algorithm library into the new generation of NXP Semiconductors’ secure smart card solution (JCOP ID 2).

The id3 library allows secure and privacy-preserving user authentication with multimodal fingerprint and face biometrics as an alternative or in addition to PIN, according to an announcement shared with Biometric Update.

“The biometric library developed by id3 integrated into our JCOP ID 2 is NXP’s first solution offering biometric match-on-card with CC EAL6+ certification, which enables highly secure biometrics-based user authentication,” explains Julien Vintrou, eGovernment marketing manager at NXP.

Integrated within id3’s JCOP 4.5 operating system (OS), the library is Java Card compliant. Its algorithms have reportedly performed well in the latest Minex evaluations from NIST, with a fingerprint error rate of 1.03 percent at a false acceptance rate (FAR) of 0.01 percent and a face error rate of 0.32 percent at a FAR of 0.001 percent.

Further, the new solution can deliver an average response time of 120 milliseconds regardless of the biometric modality.

The certification of the id3 library means it meets the EAL6+ augmented (EAL6+) assurance requirements of the Common Criteria certification scheme. The library also complies with the latest ISO/IEC 7816 standards, id3 says.

“This certification rewards the strategy carried out for almost 20 years by id3 to preserve and secure users’ biometric data,” comments id3 President Jean Louis Revol.

The news comes months after the Peruvian government issued seven million digital ID cards with id3 biometrics and NXP chips.

Article Topics

biometric cards | biometrics | certification | data protection | id3 Technologies | NXP Semiconductors