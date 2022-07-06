Peru issues 7M digital ID cards with id3 biometrics, NXP chips

Fingerprint biometric algorithms from id3 Technologies are being used in Peru’s new digital identity cards, after being selected by NXP Semiconductors, according to a company announcement.

Id3’s match-on-card fingerprint algorithm is being embedded in the Peruvian national electronic identity card (DNIe). The card will be used for secure, efficient access to public services. Peru’s government envisions the digital ID being used for secure electronic transactions and electronic voting, id3 says.

NXP has integrated id3’s algorithm with its JCOP platform and delivered more than 7 million digital IDs to date.

Id3 attributes the selection of its algorithm to the biometric performance shown in MINEX tests and its small memory footprint. The algorithm’s memory requirements, energy consumption, speed and power all contributed to NXP’s solution for meeting the tender requirements of the Peruvian authorities.

Company President Jean Louis Revol says that the collaboration is a great opportunity for id3 to develop its government sector business, and lauded the company’s innovation team.

NXP eGovernment Marketing Manager Julien Vintrou credited id3’s biometrics expertise and the ease of porting the algorithm to the embedded chip for the success of the integration.

The headquarters of id3 are in Grenoble, France, but the company also has a presence in Bogota, Columbia.

