Aware adds biometric capabilities, ease of use and development upgrades to platform

Aware has enhanced its face biometrics platform with a range of new functionalities and launched a new developer hub to ease the adoption of biometrics by businesses.

New ID document capture and processing functionalities have been added to the AwareID platform, to deliver improved ease of use. The company says this change makes authentication and document verification reliable, trustworthy and convenient. The AwareID platform update also includes more backend support, and new Flutter and React Native frameworks for mobile applications.

Along with face verification, AwareID can now perform biometric face identification enabling businesses to check an individual against a database of known users, such as for prevention of duplicate sign-ups.

Updates will now be pushed to the on-premise version of AwareID as soon as they are available.

All AwareID documentation and SDKs have been collected in a developer hub, allowing developers to easily experiment and build with the software.

“Businesses already have enough on their plates and learning to implement a new backend technology is often out of the question,” says Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni, CTO, Aware. “We recognize this reality. That’s why we’ve made AwareID so easy to use while providing rock-solid stability and iron-clad security across a wide range of backend environments. Meaning businesses can focus on what they do best.”

Aware recently licensed its face biometrics to a distributor in the gambling industry, on the heels of a deal to supply facial recognition to a law enforcement agency in the U.S.

