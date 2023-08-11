Aware, Signzy and iDenfy strike deals to deploy face biometrics for gambling compliance

Companies providing gambling both online and in-person are embracing biometrics as a tool for complying with regulations and preventing fraud, and new agreements have been reached by Aware, Signzy and iDenfy to extend face biometrics to more betters.

Las Vegas-based online gambling and casino advisory SCCG Management has agreed to a distribution deal with Aware to bring the latter’s face biometrics enrollment, authentication, and identity verification to the gaming industry.

The strategic partnership announcement notes the potential of biometrics for seamless transactions and easier logins.

“From identity verification to frictionless logins, Aware is excited to help gaming operators improve their player’s experience while ensuring the best in compliance and security with simplified biometrics,” says Aware CFO Dave Barcelo.

SCCG Management Founder and CEO Stephen Crystal refers to Aware’s biometric software as “best-in-class.”

“SCCG Management is perfectly positioned to distribute these advanced KYC solutions to our extensive network of industry operators,” he adds. “This partnership aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that not only improve the user experience but also uphold the highest standards of security and compliance.”

Signzy has signed a strategic partnership with Slots Temple, a popular website for virtual slot machines and online tournaments. Under the agreement, Signzy’s APIs for identity verification with selfie biometrics and liveness detection will be integrated into Slots Temple’s gaming platform.

The collaboration includes location verification, age verification and identity verification to mitigate the risk of fraud and unauthorized users.

“By utilizing our AI-driven verification solutions, Slots Temple demonstrates its commitment to player safety, responsible gaming practices and meeting compliance requirements,” says Signzy CEO Ankit Ratan.

Bulgaria-based online casino and sportsbook operator Alphawin has signed up with iDenfy to ensure compliance with know your customer (KYC) regulations.

iDenfy will perform identity verification and age checks as part of a fully automated customer onboarding process for Alphawin. The process includes iDenfy’s four-step identity verification with selfie biometrics and liveness detection, which the company says can catch fraud attempts with pre-recorded videos, deepfakes and masks, as well as manual review by iDenfy’s in-house KYC experts.

“Our mission is to help Alphawin proactively prevent fraudulent attacks before they happen with our automated identity verification solution,” notes iDenfy CEO Domantas Ciulde. “At the same time, we ensure compliance while maintaining a user-first approach, which is an emerging trend and a new industry standard for their industry.”

Article Topics

Aware | biometrics | face biometrics | fraud prevention | gambling | iDenfy | identity verification | KYC | selfie biometrics | Signzy