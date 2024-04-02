PixLab introduces single-frame biometric face authentication to FACEIO platform

PixLab has developed an advanced software model for its FACEIO platform that can authenticate and verify the liveness of face biometrics using just one image or frame. This process is intended to boost trust in the security of face authentications, the company says.

The company has already integrated liveness detection for FACEIO customers, offering a face anti-spoofing feature that ensures only living human beings can access sensitive biometric information.

PixLab has previously released facial recognition software that detects presentation attacks and deepfakes in videos.

However, PixLab’s single-shot liveness, face anti-spoof, and deepfake detector model streamlines the authentication process while maintaining high security, according to the announcement. Additionally, it can detect even the most sophisticated face spoofing attacks, including those using 3D masks.

The new software simplifies user authentication by activating the FACEIO widget, accessing the camera, performing facial recognition, and provides optional PIN code confirmation for enhanced security.

According to PixLab, the system captures a single frame and initiates facial recognition within an average of 100 milliseconds. Furthermore, it is optimized for low bandwidth consumption, making it suitable for slow network environments.

As a safeguard against deep-fakes and face spoof attempts, the system offers the ability to activate a detection feature. This feature can identify and prevent any attempts to manipulate facial recognition systems using static images, printed visuals, or video feeds.

If a spoofing attempt is detected, a unique error code (PAD_ATTACK) is raised, instantly notifying the system administrator of the potential security breach.

The FACEIO platform is a secure facial authentication framework that can be integrated into web applications with the help of a client-side JavaScript library. It functions with both regular webcams and smartphone front cameras, without the need for any biometric sensors on the client side.

The framework offers users the option to choose between two efficient and developed facial recognition engines – PixLab Insight and AWS Rekognition. The Insight engine is specifically optimized for real-time performance and accuracy in live video feeds.

Additionally, FACEIO claims compliance with both the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA), ensuring complete protection of user data.

